Hundreds Of Mountain Goats Had To Be Relocated After Developing A Taste For Human Urine

Rangers in Washington's Olympic National Park have had to tranquilise and airlift hundreds of mountain goats to a new home after the animals developed a taste for human urine.

Trucks and helicopters were used to move the blindfolded goats, who were then shifted to a new location 74 miles away in the North Cascades where they wouldn't have as big an impact on the park and the people in it.

The goats were examined and collared before making the journey to their new home.

Mountain goats are not native to the Olympic Park area and are considered a threat to native vegetation.

But what was the crime that inspired this huge migration? An insatiable appetite for salt and minerals that led to them seeking it out in human urine and sweat.