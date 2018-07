People Think This Super Old Artifact Is The "Original Fidget Spinner" But It's Totally Not

It's not even what the museum has it labeled as.

Recently, an image of what appeared to be a super-old, clay "fidget spinner" sitting in a museum went viral. Here's the official photo of the ancient spinner:

Originally shared by Arielle Pardes, senior associate editor of Wirer, over 40,000 people have since retweeted what appeared to be an ancient version of the modern fad toy.

However, Kiersten Neumann, a research associate and curator at the University of Chicago Oriental Institute where the "ancient fidget spinner" is currently on display, told BuzzFeed News it's likely that the "spinning toy with animal heads" has been mislabeled and is actually a mace.

"Mace heads were usually made of stone so it is interesting that our example is of baked clay," she said.

"That our baked clay example was found in the area of a temple also supports that it is a mace head since they were considered weapons of the gods in the second millennium BC."