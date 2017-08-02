People Think This Super Old Artifact Is The "Original Fidget Spinner" But It's Totally Not

It's not even what the museum has it labeled as.

Recently, an image of what appeared to be a super-old, clay "fidget spinner" sitting in a museum went viral. Here's the official photo of the ancient spinner:

Originally shared by Arielle Pardes, senior associate editor of Wirer, over 40,000 people have since retweeted what appeared to be an ancient version of the modern fad toy.

@JShahryar @pardesoteric @ShammaBoyarin This is what ruined the Isin-Larsa period and left them vulnerable to conquest by Amorites

@pardesoteric @terjerp My eleven year old boy when he saw this: "4000 years??? Wow, spinners are so out."

"Mace heads were usually made of stone so it is interesting that our example is of baked clay," she said.

"That our baked clay example was found in the area of a temple also supports that it is a mace head since they were considered weapons of the gods in the second millennium BC."