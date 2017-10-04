BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

16 Heartbreaking Cartoons From Artists Responding To The Las Vegas Shooting

news / trending / lasvegasshooting

16 Heartbreaking Cartoons From Artists Responding To The Las Vegas Shooting

Cartoonists across the globe turned to their tools in the wake of a shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 59 people and injured 527 others. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

By Brad Esposito

Headshot of Brad Esposito

Brad Esposito

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Posted on October 3, 2017, at 9:35 p.m. ET

The mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night that left at least 59 people dead and 527 others injured shocked the US and the world. The shooter, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire on a country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino before he was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, but in the days that followed, commentary from illustrators around the world have focused on the United States' approach to gun control.

Here are just a few of their illustrations:

1. Cathy Wilcox.

Comfort your loved ones. My @smh cartoon.
The Cathy Wilcox @cathywilcox1

Comfort your loved ones. My @smh cartoon.

Reply Retweet Favorite

2. Rick Maynard.

#Cartoon of the Day: 10-2-17. #LasVegasMassacre #LasVegas #VegasStrong
Rick Maynard @cheapshot89

#Cartoon of the Day: 10-2-17. #LasVegasMassacre #LasVegas #VegasStrong

Reply Retweet Favorite

3. Lectrr.

#cartoon #lasvegas #LasVegasShootings #lasvegasattack #LasVegasShooter #LasVegasTerrorAttack (via… https://t.co/lCsfQVVz2O
lectrr @lectrr

#cartoon #lasvegas #LasVegasShootings #lasvegasattack #LasVegasShooter #LasVegasTerrorAttack (via… https://t.co/lCsfQVVz2O

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

4. David Hayward.

Cartoon for Las Vegas: "RIP Guns!" https://t.co/yHVNAgSYpP
David Hayward @nakedpastor

Cartoon for Las Vegas: "RIP Guns!" https://t.co/yHVNAgSYpP

Reply Retweet Favorite

5. Dan Wasserman for The Boston Globe.

Editorial cartoon in @GlobeOpinion: "We're observing a moment of silencers." #LasVegas https://t.co/n2dWXIs5gk
The Boston Globe @BostonGlobe

Editorial cartoon in @GlobeOpinion: "We're observing a moment of silencers." #LasVegas https://t.co/n2dWXIs5gk

Reply Retweet Favorite

6. Paul Zanetti.

Gambler Tomorrow's cartoon... #StephenPaddock #Mandalay #NRA #LasVegasMassacre #LasVegasShooter #LasVegas… https://t.co/oyFQsqjfwD
Zanetti Cartoons @ZanettiCartoons

Gambler Tomorrow's cartoon... #StephenPaddock #Mandalay #NRA #LasVegasMassacre #LasVegasShooter #LasVegas… https://t.co/oyFQsqjfwD

Reply Retweet Favorite

7. Jon Kudelka for The Australian.

Too Familiar https://t.co/0jpgIlrndG in today's @australian
jon kudelka @jonkudelka

Too Familiar https://t.co/0jpgIlrndG in today's @australian

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

8. Nate Beeler.

Don't miss my toon on the Las Vegas massacre: https://t.co/D7tQNMZXeZ
Nate Beeler @natebeeler

Don't miss my toon on the Las Vegas massacre: https://t.co/D7tQNMZXeZ

Reply Retweet Favorite

9. Ruben L. Oppenheimer.

Again and again and again... And again.
Ruben L. Oppenheimer @RLOppenheimer

Again and again and again... And again.

Reply Retweet Favorite

10. Morten Morland for The Times of London.

Today's powerful cartoon by @mortenmorland - on the Las Vegas massacre https://t.co/cLRT08ngjy
The Times of London @thetimes

Today's powerful cartoon by @mortenmorland - on the Las Vegas massacre https://t.co/cLRT08ngjy

Reply Retweet Favorite

11. Adam Zyglis for The Buffalo News.

Safe bet this will keep happening until we make a change #vegasshooting #VegasStrong #GUNviolence @TheBuffaloNews… https://t.co/z8RzlBQGHm
Adam Zyglis @adamzyglis

Safe bet this will keep happening until we make a change #vegasshooting #VegasStrong #GUNviolence @TheBuffaloNews… https://t.co/z8RzlBQGHm

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

12. Gary Clement.

Not too soon. Might be too late.
Gary Clement @garyjoelclement

Not too soon. Might be too late.

Reply Retweet Favorite

13. Francisco J. Olea: "60 years before the attack in Las Vegas."

60 años antes del ataque en Las Vegas
Francisco J. Olea @oleismos

60 años antes del ataque en Las Vegas

Reply Retweet Favorite

14. Robert Unell, re-sharing an old work.

I have sadly shared this cartoon again, and again. And now for Las Vegas...
Robert Unell @RobertUnell

I have sadly shared this cartoon again, and again. And now for Las Vegas...

Reply Retweet Favorite

15. Lalo Alcaraz.

Las Vegas shooting. #laloalcaraz cartoon, please share.
Mexican Judge @laloalcaraz

Las Vegas shooting. #laloalcaraz cartoon, please share.

Reply Retweet Favorite

16. Dave Brown for The Independent.

Today's @Independent cartoon #LasVegas #guncontrol #NRA
Dave Brown @DaveBrownToons

Today's @Independent cartoon #LasVegas #guncontrol #NRA

Reply Retweet Favorite

Live Updates: Las Vegas Becomes Site Of Worst Mass Shooting In Recent US History

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT