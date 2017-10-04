16 Heartbreaking Cartoons From Artists Responding To The Las Vegas Shooting

Cartoonists across the globe turned to their tools in the wake of a shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 59 people and injured 527 others. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, but in the days that followed, commentary from illustrators around the world have focused on the United States' approach to gun control.

Here are just a few of their illustrations: