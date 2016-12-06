This Video Of Kids Introducing Themselves Is Now A Huge Meme

BuzzFeed News

"Hi, my name's Catrina!"

By Brad Esposito and Remy Smidt and Javier Moreno

Brad Esposito

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Javier Moreno

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on December 6, 2016, at 12:49 p.m. ET

People have recently discovered — and become obsessed with — this insane intro to the 1984 British children's show Emu's All Live Pink Windmill Show. In the video, a bunch of extremely eager kids scream out their names in greeting before executing a ~truly~ inspiring dance routine.

I'M CRYING I FOUND THE FULL VIDEO AND IT'S EVEN BETTER THAN THE 20 SECOND VERSION!!!!!
niall nicholson @ItsMeNiallN

I'M CRYING I FOUND THE FULL VIDEO AND IT'S EVEN BETTER THAN THE 20 SECOND VERSION!!!!!

The Facebook page Instant Regret seems to have first brought attention to this masterpiece. They uploaded it on Nov. 27 with the caption "When a new person starts at work." It now has millions of views.

Facebook: video.php

One Twitter user then helped it go viral, uploading it with the caption "Being greeted by the Lush staff."

being greeted by the lush staff
fuckin drugo @suitelifeondick

being greeted by the lush staff

Lush, looking to capitalize, embraced the comparison and re-created it.

Facebook: video.php
Hugh Harper, an OG "Windmill Kid" tracked down by BuzzFeed News, was NOT impressed by Lush's version. He said it was "riddled with basic inconsistencies."

Facebook

Still, Twitter users are obsessed with the video and are picking out their people.

.@ItsMeNiallN tag yourself. I’m this girl.
Joshy @jooshnoosh

.@ItsMeNiallN tag yourself. I’m this girl.

Like this "cool mom."

@jooshnoosh @ItsMeNiallN I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom!
Dex and Tonic @daviddeckhim

@jooshnoosh @ItsMeNiallN I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom!

By far, the crowd favorite is Joe — most likely because of his jaw-dropping solo.

"And I'm Joe to you"...except for the rest of the time when I'm Sonia from Eastenders #isaidit #pinkwindmill
Joe Greco @JoeTheGreco

"And I'm Joe to you"...except for the rest of the time when I'm Sonia from Eastenders #isaidit #pinkwindmill

His solo ends dramatically, with a masterful fall to the grass.

@BiersackBVBSpam @ItsMeNiallN @dankspaceymilk @bruhsack iM
marina @londonbeckxned

@BiersackBVBSpam @ItsMeNiallN @dankspaceymilk @bruhsack iM

Green tights have NEVER looked so good.

@BenMurph33 @ItsMeNiallN Joe's solo is phenominal
Orlaith Bulmer @orlaithmagner

@BenMurph33 @ItsMeNiallN Joe's solo is phenominal

"He's not just a performer," this person astutely observed, "he's an artist."

@BenMurph33 @ItsMeNiallN he's not just a performer, he's an artist.
Orlaith Bulmer @orlaithmagner

@BenMurph33 @ItsMeNiallN he's not just a performer, he's an artist.

And another just said she can "really relate."

@alicetwelvetree @ItsMeNiallN I feel like I really relate to this joe guy
becca @beccacwalton

@alicetwelvetree @ItsMeNiallN I feel like I really relate to this joe guy

"FCKN GOALS."

Twitter: @isayuhhh_

The image of Joe's fall has ~obviously~ become a meme in itself.

When you open a pack of gum in class...
Alexis Frederick @alexisnotlexie

When you open a pack of gum in class...

And so have many more moments from the ~glorious~ vid...

Twitter: @Hazelperiperi

The video is everywhere.

HI MY NAME'S KATRINA
Robbie Social 🎄 @RobbieSocial

HI MY NAME'S KATRINA

And the whole internet is basically the "kid behind Spencer."

@ItsMeNiallN The kid behind Spencer is exactly how I feel watching this...
Gareth Green @The_Mince

@ItsMeNiallN The kid behind Spencer is exactly how I feel watching this...

