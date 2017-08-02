BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Dad Takes Pictures Of Dogs At His Work And Puts Them On Facebook As "Employee Of The Week"

news

This Dad Takes Pictures Of Dogs At His Work And Puts Them On Facebook As "Employee Of The Week"

The purest form of social media management is accidental.

By Brad Esposito

Headshot of Brad Esposito

Brad Esposito

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Posted on August 2, 2017, at 5:10 p.m. ET

This is Dillon Josephsen and his dad, Fred. Dillon is a student at Temple University in Philadelphia, and Fred has his own hardwood flooring company in New Jersey.

Josephsen family

For the past few years, Dillon's dad has been posting an "employee of the week" to his business' Facebook page, featuring the dogs he meets while installing flooring.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

Dillon told BuzzFeed News his dad was awarding "employee of the week" to customers' pets before he even had Facebook, but brought it onto the platform in 2012.

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

Sometimes, Fred doesn't even award it to a dog:

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: JosephsenHardwoodFloors
ADVERTISEMENT

Like, check out this donkey:

View this post on Facebook
facebook.com

On Tuesday, Dillon decided to share his dad's five-year-long endeavor to award employee of the week to important dogs, cats, and family pets with his friends on Twitter. "I never looked at my dad's Facebook page but then I saw all of these pictures and I was like, 'my friends have got to see this,'" Dillon told BuzzFeed News.

My dad takes pictures of the dogs at the houses he works on and posts them on his business' Facebook page as employ… https://t.co/Jlswd9fOFX
dill2ill @_illdill_

My dad takes pictures of the dogs at the houses he works on and posts them on his business' Facebook page as employ… https://t.co/Jlswd9fOFX

Reply Retweet Favorite

The tweet blew up, with more than 50,000 retweets, and Fred Josephsen's hardwood flooring Facebook page went from 100 likes to over 2,000.

"He doesn't really understand it, or Twitter," Dillon said about his dad, "but he does understand how much people are reacting to it."

Hundreds of people have responded to the tweet loving Fred's Facebook posts, saying that — should they ever need hardwood flooring — Dillon's dad is the first person they'll call.

@_illdill_ Glad to see that your dad is an equal opportunity employer! Your tweet and your dad's FB site have made… https://t.co/i1wWAlsbRx
MissyFlips @memphillips

@_illdill_ Glad to see that your dad is an equal opportunity employer! Your tweet and your dad's FB site have made… https://t.co/i1wWAlsbRx

Reply Retweet Favorite
@_illdill_ Tell me he actually works alone and there isn't an assistant somewhere wishing a dog wasn't chosen instead of him
Nicole @NicoleS2E1

@_illdill_ Tell me he actually works alone and there isn't an assistant somewhere wishing a dog wasn't chosen instead of him

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
@_illdill_ This is the best!!! I want to follow your dad's business on FB!!!
Else @sabina_kemp

@_illdill_ This is the best!!! I want to follow your dad's business on FB!!!

Reply Retweet Favorite
@_illdill_ @cjhynes09 Omg😭😭😭😭 you're dad is an angel
Kelcey Zacarese @Kelcey_Lately

@_illdill_ @cjhynes09 Omg😭😭😭😭 you're dad is an angel

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fred Josephsen's Facebook page has also been flooded with five-star reviews, even from people who aren't actually customers.

facebook.com
facebook.com
ADVERTISEMENT
facebook.com
facebook.com

On Wednesday, Fred uploaded a new employee of the week for all of his new followers. It's Isla, Fred's own dachshund beagle rescue. "Have a great day," he wrote.

We'll try, Fred. We'll try.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: JosephsenHardwoodFloors

We'll try, Fred. We'll try.

"It's great," said Dillon. "It's a lonely job [installing flooring], and he's always just been taking pictures of dogs... I did not expect this at all."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT