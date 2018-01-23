WWE Has Released High-Profile Champion Enzo Amore Amid Rape Allegations

A woman claimed on Twitter that the wrestler raped her in her hotel room in October.

World Wrestling Entertainment has released its Cruiserweight champion Enzo Amore following allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel room last year.



"WWE has come to terms on the release of Eric Arndt (Enzo Amore)," WWE said in a statement.

The allegations were made on Monday night by a woman named Philomena on her Twitter account. The woman, who asked that her surname be withheld, claimed Arndt raped her in a hotel room in mid-October.

Arndt, whose real name is Eric Arndt, posted a statement by his lawyer to Twitter, "Mr. Arndt fully and unequivocally denies those accusations. He is cooperating with the authorities in this matter and looks forward to having it resolved in a timely manner."

Arndt first broke onto the professional wrestling scene in 2012 through WWE's developmental brand, NXT. There, he wrestled as Enzo Amore and established himself as a future star with tag-teammate Big Cass (real name William Morrissey). He was promoted to WWE's flagship program, Monday Night Raw, in 2016.

A spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department confirmed to BuzzFeed News that a report was filed and a case was under investigation.



"On Monday, October 23, 2017, at around 2:30pm, Phoenix Police responded to a local hospital for a call of a sexual assault that had reportedly occurred on October 19, 2017 at 401 West Clarendon Avenue. This case is under investigation," said the report.

The WWE released a statement regarding Arndt's suspension just hours before its 25th anniversary Monday Night Raw program, which Arndt was set to feature on.

"WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended," the company said at the time.



BuzzFeed News has sought comment from Eric Arndt.



