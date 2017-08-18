This One Photo Perfectly Sums Up The Chaos Of The Last Five Weeks At The White House
The photo went viral on Friday after it was reported that White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was out.
This is a photo of President Donald Trump speaking on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 28. He was joined in the Oval Office by Vice President Mike Pence and four other dudes who, as of Friday Aug. 18, have all been dismissed from their roles in the Trump administration.
Left to right we have former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus (gone), chief strategist Steve Bannon (super gone), press secretary Sean Spicer (really gone), and former national security adviser Michael Flynn (totally gone).
The photo started trending on Twitter on Friday when it was reported that chief strategist Steve Bannon was out, thus completing the circle and leaving Trump and his vice president as the only ones left.
People had plenty of thoughts about the image.
Really, it's all just one long episode of reality TV.
