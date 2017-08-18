BuzzFeed News

This One Photo Perfectly Sums Up The Chaos Of The Last Five Weeks At The White House

The photo went viral on Friday after it was reported that White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was out.

By Brad Esposito

Headshot of Brad Esposito

Brad Esposito

BuzzFeed News Reporter, Australia

Posted on August 18, 2017, at 2:13 p.m. ET

This is a photo of President Donald Trump speaking on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Jan. 28. He was joined in the Oval Office by Vice President Mike Pence and four other dudes who, as of Friday Aug. 18, have all been dismissed from their roles in the Trump administration.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Left to right we have former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus (gone), chief strategist Steve Bannon (super gone), press secretary Sean Spicer (really gone), and former national security adviser Michael Flynn (totally gone).

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The photo started trending on Twitter on Friday when it was reported that chief strategist Steve Bannon was out, thus completing the circle and leaving Trump and his vice president as the only ones left.

All of the men surrounding VP Pence are now gone.
Yashar Ali @yashar

All of the men surrounding VP Pence are now gone.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

People had plenty of thoughts about the image.

*hums 'empty chairs at empty tables'* https://t.co/OpTxnPsPJv
Alexandra Petri @petridishes

*hums 'empty chairs at empty tables'* https://t.co/OpTxnPsPJv

This is like the photo from 'The Untouchables'. https://t.co/WWhXUx9Y5p
cody✨🏳️‍🌈🐉🇺🇸✨ @CodyMelcherEsq

This is like the photo from 'The Untouchables'. https://t.co/WWhXUx9Y5p

Here they talked of revolution, Here it was they lit the flame, Here they sang about tomorrow, and tomorrow never c… https://t.co/B1RL8eSVH9
southpaw @nycsouthpaw

Here they talked of revolution, Here it was they lit the flame, Here they sang about tomorrow, and tomorrow never c… https://t.co/B1RL8eSVH9

I can hear the ANTM elimination music now. Can someone make that happen? https://t.co/cQvQIUO6GW
2 PoC @steenfox

I can hear the ANTM elimination music now. Can someone make that happen? https://t.co/cQvQIUO6GW

The current season of The Apprentice has to keep its ratings up. https://t.co/V9dK6p1to2
Kassy Dillon @KassyDillon

The current season of The Apprentice has to keep its ratings up. https://t.co/V9dK6p1to2

Stay at their jobs shorter time than millennials. https://t.co/PS48GIE5OR
Matthew Hall @matthew_hall

Stay at their jobs shorter time than millennials. https://t.co/PS48GIE5OR

Really, it's all just one long episode of reality TV.

Steve Bannon is the next one to be eliminated......... tune in next week for more White House Survivor. #BannonOut
Donald J. Trump @AKADonaldTrump

Steve Bannon is the next one to be eliminated......... tune in next week for more White House Survivor. #BannonOut

