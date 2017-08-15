That Viral Anti-Nazi Sign On Those Tiki Torches Is Actually From Funny Or Die

Senior social content producer at Funny Or Die — and creator of the sign —

Dashiell Driscoll told BuzzFeed News he wrote up, printed out, and manually taped the sign to Tiki torches at a large chain hardware store in Hollywood.

"The whole thing, from thinking of the idea, to posting it, was probably about an hour and 15 minutes," he said. "It was just one sign and I took it with me. I didn't want anyone who works there getting in any kind of trouble over it."