21 Great Tweets That Were Stolen This Week

By Brad Esposito and Julia Reinstein

Posted on August 11, 2017, at 1:19 p.m. ET

So, there are a bunch of accounts on Twitter whose whole schtick is stealing other people's viral tweets and recycling them on their own accounts. It's an issue because, as these tweet-stealing accounts grow their audience, they begin to monetize — profiting off plagiarism with ads tucked alongside the viral tweets.

Recently, people have started to strike back against these accounts. For example, the Twitter account Kale Salad retweets popular tweets that have been stolen.

In an effort to give credit where it's due, we've collected some of the best tweets that got stolen this week, so you can retweet it from the source.

1.

Dear North Korea, Enough is enough, send your best player and we'll settle this like men.
ANDy™ @Shelg0n

Dear North Korea, Enough is enough, send your best player and we'll settle this like men.

2.

when I catch someone jamming to the type of music I listen to
javi 🅒 @damnjavi

when I catch someone jamming to the type of music I listen to

3.

for anyone that's having a bad day, here are pictures of animals sniffing flowers
ryan @anima1s

for anyone that's having a bad day, here are pictures of animals sniffing flowers

4.

I only have two moods:
steven @icstond

I only have two moods:

5.

How y'all look hating on people who don't know you
Amb 🍜 @macambcheese

How y'all look hating on people who don't know you

6.

i must go, my planet needs me
Cates Holderness @catesish

i must go, my planet needs me

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

Uber driver: ........... Me: .......... Uber driver: .......... Me: 5 stars.
Mohanad Elshieky @MohanadElshieky

Uber driver: ........... Me: .......... Uber driver: .......... Me: 5 stars.

8.

when my friends tell how much fun they had at a thing they invited me to but i flaked on bc i was too depressed
indie @INDIEWASHERE

when my friends tell how much fun they had at a thing they invited me to but i flaked on bc i was too depressed

9.

When someone tries to explain your area of expertise to you
Cool Keith @kgoos2

When someone tries to explain your area of expertise to you

10.

When will my husband return from pollinating...
summer chris . @datbeeboi

When will my husband return from pollinating...

11.

This has to be Disney's most unappreciated movie
Pastel Pain ☾ @ldgadamn

This has to be Disney's most unappreciated movie

12.

men get so offended when girls acknowledge their beauty
sham @KlNGsham

men get so offended when girls acknowledge their beauty

13.

since school is right around the corner here are some student discounts you can use with your student ID!!!
Angelica Avila @awksangelica

since school is right around the corner here are some student discounts you can use with your student ID!!!

14.

these two pictures fit perfectly
zander @finah

these two pictures fit perfectly

15.

The reality is, a vanilla soy latte is a type of three-bean soup.
Lockwood DeWitt @lockwooddewitt

The reality is, a vanilla soy latte is a type of three-bean soup.

16.

Me: I'm not ready to present My teacher: just show us what you have Me:
aunty cuntbell @liljianah

Me: I'm not ready to present My teacher: just show us what you have Me:

17.

How to make your iPhone Speaker louder. (Play Music while you’re doing it) Thank meh later
TheBae @thebaemarcus

How to make your iPhone Speaker louder. (Play Music while you’re doing it) Thank meh later

18.

me when my phone screen lights up and it's a notification from someone i love and want to talk to all the time :
isabel ¨̮ @lSABABE

me when my phone screen lights up and it's a notification from someone i love and want to talk to all the time :

19.

me deleting the oxford comma from a post so it meets the character limit
Rikky! Rikki! Rikkè! @rwxoxo

me deleting the oxford comma from a post so it meets the character limit

20.

La gente cuando se toma una selfie / yo
Stiven rojas @Lohtahqwas

La gente cuando se toma una selfie / yo

21.

When people from Facebook join twitter
💕 @Princessofwifi

When people from Facebook join twitter

