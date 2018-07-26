A Third Suspect In XXXTentacion's Shooting Death Has Been Arrested

Three of four men charged with murder in the rapper's death are now in police custody.

A third suspect charged with robbery and murder in the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion has been arrested in Georgia.



Robert Allen, 22, was taken into custody in Dodge County on Wednesday, according to the local sheriff's office. He will be transferred to Broward County in Florida, where he has been charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Three other men are charged in the murder of XXXTentacion — Dedrick Devonshay Williams, Michael Boatwright, and Trayvon Newsome. Williams and Boatwright are also in custody, while Newsome remains at large, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

The indictment against the men alleges that Boatwright and Newsome confronted the 20-year-old rapper before the former opened fire. Williams was arrested two days after the attack, and Boatwright was arrested July 5 on unrelated drug charges.



XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shopping at a motorcycle dealership outside Miami on June 18 when he was attacked. He had visited a bank before going shopping and had withdrawn $50,000, which the suspects are accused of stealing.

After his death, debate over the rapper's legacy raged online, and his mother posted a pregnancy ultrasound picture suggesting he had a baby on the way, saying, "He left us a final gift."

The rapper's album ?, released in March, reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts even as he faced criminal charges for domestic violence, including aggravated battery of his pregnant girlfriend.

The US Marshals Service, which took Allen into custody, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.