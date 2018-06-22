XXXTentacion's Mom Posted An Ultrasound Picture And Said The Rapper "Left Us A Final Gift"

Rapper XXXTentacion may have had a baby on the way at the time of his death.

Cleopatra Bernard, the late rapper's mother, posted a picture of an ultrasound to Instagram Thursday and captioned it, "He left us a final gift."

Details about the potential baby — gender, due date, and mother's identity — are unknown. Bernard did not respond to a request for comment, nor did the family's attorney, David Bogenschutz.

Hours later, the same image was posted on XXXTentacion's Instagram account with the caption: "baby jah 🖤 #longlivejahseh"

A number of celebrities, however, expressed their excitement and condolences, often with the comment, "Long live X." Erykah Badu inscrutably wrote, "Hahagaha!"

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot and killed at a sports vehicle dealership near Miami on Monday. Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting.

Since his death, debate over how to remember the rapper, who faced charges of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend while she was pregnant, has raged on social media as fans share conspiracy theories about the investigation.

XXXTentacion's relationship with his mother was also fraught, according to a recent profile of the rapper. He said she would often float in an out of his life, but that "her word was my bond."

Bernard has shared a number of tributes to her son on Instagram, including when his music broke a single-day streaming record.