Trump Said The Justice Department Should Investigate The New York Times Over The Anonymous Op-Ed

President Trump said Friday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should launch a Justice Department investigation into the New York Times over the anonymous op-ed that has rocked the administration this week.



"Jeff should be investigating who the author of that piece was, because I really believe it's national security," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One, adding he would not want the official who wrote the op-ed in high-level meetings with him.

It was the first time the president had mentioned official action against the Times over the column, titled "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."

The piece, penned under the byline of "a senior official in the Trump administration," describes actions taken "to frustrate parts of [the president's] agenda and his worst inclinations."

