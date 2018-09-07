Trump Said The Justice Department Should Investigate The New York Times Over The Anonymous Op-Ed
"Jeff should be investigating who the author of that piece was, because I really believe it's national security," Trump said.
President Trump said Friday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should launch a Justice Department investigation into the New York Times over the anonymous op-ed that has rocked the administration this week.
"Jeff should be investigating who the author of that piece was, because I really believe it's national security," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One, adding he would not want the official who wrote the op-ed in high-level meetings with him.
It was the first time the president had mentioned official action against the Times over the column, titled "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration."
The piece, penned under the byline of "a senior official in the Trump administration," describes actions taken "to frustrate parts of [the president's] agenda and his worst inclinations."
Asked whether he would himself take action against the Times, Trump said, “We’re going to see. I’m looking at that right now."
He described the op-ed as "disgraceful" to both the writer and the newspaper.
Trump said he believes the identity of the writer will surface.
"Eventually the name of this sick person will come out," he said. "Maybe the Times did it. Look, the Times uses phony sources all the time."
Multiple Trump administration officials have publicly denied writing the column.
The White House, the Department of Justice, and the New York Times did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.
-
Blake Montgomery is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Blake Montgomery at blake.montgomery@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.