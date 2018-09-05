The Times Published An Anonymous Op-Ed From Someone Claiming To Be Part Of The "Resistance Inside The Trump Administration"

The New York Times on Wednesday took the unusual step of publishing an op-ed written by an anonymous senior official in the Trump administration claiming to be one of a number of officials working to thwart the president's "worst inclinations."



In the piece, titled "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration," the author said that "many of the senior officials" in Trump's administration "are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations."

"We believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic," the author said.

The Times identified the author of the piece only as a "senior official in the Trump administration," adding that the paper knows the person's identity but is not revealing it because doing so would jeopardize their job.



"The Times today is taking the rare step of publishing an anonymous Op-Ed essay. We have done so at the request of the author, a senior official in the Trump administration whose identity is known to us and whose job would be jeopardized by its disclosure," said an editor's note at the top to the piece.

Responding to the piece Wednesday afternoon, Trump criticized the "failing New York Times" and its "gutless editorial." He added that the source of the piece is likely "failing" at his job, and "probably here for all the wrong reasons."

"Some day when I'm not president, which hopefully will be in about six and a half years from now," Trump continued, "the New York Times and CNN and all of these phony media outlets will be out of business, folks. They'll be out of business because there will be nothing to write and nothing of interest."

Shortly after Trump's comments, the White House issued a statement, describing the Times piece as "a new low for the so-called 'paper of record'" and calling for an apology.

Trump continued his attacks on Twitter, saying that if the author of the piece is real they should be turned over to the government for "national security purposes."