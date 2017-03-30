Twitter Tweaked How Replies Work And People Have All The Feelings

"Us: We want to be able to save gifs and an edit button. Twitter: Ok let's change how your replies look!" —@ulthunhae

It used to be that a bunch of @ usernames would show up in your Twitter replies, which could occupy a significant chunk of the 140 character limit for tweets. Now the @ names won't appear in the replies themselves. The names of the people in the conversation will appear above the tweet, and you can control who's part of the conversation by tapping on that list of names.

And people are ~stressed~.