Russia And Iran Created Hundreds Of Fake Accounts For Political Meddling, Facebook Says

Facebook announced on Tuesday it has removed 652 fake Pages, groups and accounts from Facebook and Instagram for “coordinated, inauthentic behavior,” associated with Iranian and Russian political influence operations.

The Iranians and Russians were not coordinating with one another, Facebook said, but both “used similar tactics by creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they were and what they were doing” across the US, UK, Latin America, and the Middle East. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Head of Cybersecurity Policy Nathaniel Gleicher said Thursday’s announcement was the result of four different investigations, one of which began after it received information about a coordinated influence campaign from Iran by cybersecurity firm FireEye.

The Russian campaign, Facebook said, could be traced back to military intelligence organizations that were previously identified by US security services. Facebook said it had notified federal law enforcement about the fake accounts.

“Part of what we’re trying to communicate overall… is all of the steps that we’re taking to secure the integrity of elections on Facebook,” Zuckerberg said on a call with reporters. He also noted that his company was “signal sharing” with other tech firms to help identify and trace bad actors across platforms, but did not explain what that entailed.

Following Facebook’s decision, Twitter made a similar announcement and suspended 284 accounts “for engaging in coordinated manipulation.” Some of the accounts that were suspended by the social media company were highlighted in a report from FireEye.