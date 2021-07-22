The Original "Space Jam" Director Ripped The New Sequel, Claiming It Took Five Sittings To Watch And That "LeBron Ain't Michael"

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for DGA

Back in 2016, after rumblings of a sequel starring LeBron surfaced, Joe slammed the idea, telling Entertainment Weekly: "I think it's ridiculous to try and make a different movie out of it."

"I can't see it. I can't imagine how it could be what [the original] film was," he said. "Not that Space Jam is a great movie, but it had something that touched that period of time because of who those athletes were and it doesn’t exist anymore."