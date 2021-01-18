Olivia Rodrigo Opened Up About The Success Of "Drivers License" And Getting Advice From Niall Horan About Fame

"All of these people who I've looked up to since I was like, 11 years old are reaching out being like, 'Oh, I love this song! This is so great!'" Olivia said. "That's just so beyond anything I could've ever dreamed of."

"Taylor — obviously she commented on my Instagram post and it made a big splash, it was insane," she continued. "I am the biggest swiftie in the whole world, and the fact that she did that was just so insane. That truly just made my life. I'm just her biggest fan. But yeah, it's just incredible. I truly cannot really process all of this."