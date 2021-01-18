 Skip To Content
Olivia Rodrigo Opened Up About The Success Of "Drivers License" And Getting Advice From Niall Horan About Fame

"It's been the craziest week of my entire life."

By Ben Henry

Posted on January 18, 2021, at 8:36 a.m. ET

Olivia Rodrigo is having a pretty great start to 2021. In fact, it might just be the best start to the year on record!

For those of you who don't know her by name yet, you'll definitely know the song she released earlier this month — "Drivers License" — which has gone on to break just about every record in existence.

Olivia Rodrigo @Olivia_Rodrigo

Seemingly out of nowhere, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has stormed the charts with the breakup song, smashing Spotify's record for most streams of a song in a single day with 17 million.

And Olivia is apparently expected to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100, with early predictions giving her the most sales and most streams of anybody else in the chart. Not too shabby!

Talk of the Charts @talkofthecharts

And the song's not just a success in the US — it also topped various charts in the UK, where the song was the most streamed of the week.

"The song I think came out about a week ago and it's been the craziest week of my entire life," Olivia revealed in an interview with the UK's Big Top 40. "It's funny how like everything has changed but also like nothing has changed at the same time."

"I'm still doing the same thing that I always was," she added. "It's just like, all of these people are listening to my music and knowing who I am and hearing about what I have to say, which is just so surreal. I feel so grateful..."

Olivia also opened up about the reaction to the song from some of her idols, including none other than Ms. Taylor Swift!

Olivia Rodrigo @Olivia_Rodrigo

"All of these people who I've looked up to since I was like, 11 years old are reaching out being like, 'Oh, I love this song! This is so great!'" Olivia said. "That's just so beyond anything I could've ever dreamed of."

"Taylor — obviously she commented on my Instagram post and it made a big splash, it was insane," she continued. "I am the biggest swiftie in the whole world, and the fact that she did that was just so insane. That truly just made my life. I'm just her biggest fan. But yeah, it's just incredible. I truly cannot really process all of this."

And when it comes to advice, a certain Niall Horan has offered his expertise, with Olivia revealing the two now text each other about the music industry, something which would definitely make middle school Olivia scream.

"I actually was the hugest One Direction fan when I was younger," she said. "I used to write like, One Direction fan-fiction when I was in middle school. Just like the cheesy, 'Oh, Harry proposes to you!' Stuff like that, I was that die-hard of a fan."

"The fact that [Niall] reached out to me was amazing," Olivia went on. "We've actually been texting and he's like, giving me advice on all of the craziness in the music industry, so it's been really amazing."

You can listen to Olivia's full interview here.

