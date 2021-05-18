Naomi Campbell Just Made A Surprise Announcement — She's Become A Mom To A Baby Daughter!

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"I think about having children all the time," she explained. "But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."

On the subject of potentially being a single parent, she went on: "I do want a father figure. I think it's important." But she also appeared to suggest that could change in the future, adding: "It's the way I feel today, sitting here talking to you."