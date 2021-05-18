 Skip To Content
Naomi Campbell Just Made A Surprise Announcement — She's Become A Mom To A Baby Daughter!

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on May 18, 2021, at 10:11 a.m. ET

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has announced that she's become a mom for the first time, surprising fans with the news in a heartfelt caption alongside an adorable picture.

Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

On Instagram, the 50-year-old said she was "honoured" to welcome the baby girl into her life, calling her a "beautiful blessing."

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Amazon Studios

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," the model wrote in the social media post. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Although the news came as a surprise, Naomi has been open in the past about her desire to become a mother.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

"I'd love to have kids. I don't discount anything in life. I love kids and always will," she said in a 2018 interview with Vogue Arabia. "When I'm around children, I become a child myself. That's the little girl I don't ever want to lose."

And back in 2017, Naomi opened up about the possibility of adoption, revealing that she wasn't ruling it out but, at that time, wanted to be in a stable relationship so the child would have a father figure.

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"I think about having children all the time," she explained. "But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."

On the subject of potentially being a single parent, she went on: "I do want a father figure. I think it's important." But she also appeared to suggest that could change in the future, adding: "It's the way I feel today, sitting here talking to you."

BuzzFeed News have reached out to reps of Naomi for comment.

