 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Mindy Kaling Perfectly Dragged Someone Who Tried To Troll Her Using "The Office" And It's The Best Flex Of All Time

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Mindy Kaling Perfectly Dragged Someone Who Tried To Troll Her Using "The Office" And It's The Best Flex Of All Time

Don't mess with Mindy!

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on February 11, 2021, at 10:46 a.m. ET

It looks like Mindy Kaling is getting her glasses and orange turtleneck out as it was just announced that she'll be playing Velma in a Scooby Doo prequel!

Rich Fury / Getty Images

In an HBO Max announcement on Wednesday, it was revealed that the brains behind the Mystery Inc. detective gang will be getting her own show, with Mindy set to take on the role of producer and voice of the lead character.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

According to a statement, the show will simply be called Velma and will be an adult animated comedy.

HBO Max

"Velma is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang," the statement said. "An original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America's most beloved mystery solvers."

Of course, there was quite the reaction to the news online, something which Mindy herself was clearly taken aback by!

Jinkies what a nice response!
Mindy Kaling @mindykaling

Jinkies what a nice response!

Reply Retweet Favorite

But one person didn't seem too pleased about the announcement, writing, "Starring Mindy Kaling?" in a since-deleted tweet along with this GIF from The Office...

NBC

Well, Mindy saw the the tweet and decided to respond for herself. And, oh boy, did she just pull off the most casual flex/biggest burn of all time?

I wrote the episode of The Office this gif is from https://t.co/jL2aDOLXHN
Mindy Kaling @mindykaling

I wrote the episode of The Office this gif is from https://t.co/jL2aDOLXHN

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I wrote the episode of The Office this GIF is from," has to be the best response to any tweet ever?

CBS

So, in short, don't mess with Mindy or Velma!

Want to see more stories like this? Become a BuzzFeed News member.

ADVERTISEMENT