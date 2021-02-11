Mindy Kaling Perfectly Dragged Someone Who Tried To Troll Her Using "The Office" And It's The Best Flex Of All Time
Don't mess with Mindy!
It looks like Mindy Kaling is getting her glasses and orange turtleneck out as it was just announced that she'll be playing Velma in a Scooby Doo prequel!
In an HBO Max announcement on Wednesday, it was revealed that the brains behind the Mystery Inc. detective gang will be getting her own show, with Mindy set to take on the role of producer and voice of the lead character.
According to a statement, the show will simply be called Velma and will be an adult animated comedy.
Of course, there was quite the reaction to the news online, something which Mindy herself was clearly taken aback by!
But one person didn't seem too pleased about the announcement, writing, "Starring Mindy Kaling?" in a since-deleted tweet along with this GIF from The Office...
Well, Mindy saw the the tweet and decided to respond for herself. And, oh boy, did she just pull off the most casual flex/biggest burn of all time?
"I wrote the episode of The Office this GIF is from," has to be the best response to any tweet ever?
So, in short, don't mess with Mindy or Velma!
