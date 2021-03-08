Meghan Markle Told Oprah About The Revelation She Had After Watching "The Little Mermaid" And It's So Damn Powerful
"She falls in love with a prince, and because of that, she has to lose her voice."
Sunday night was the time we were all waiting for as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's much-anticipated interview with Oprah aired, and it didn't disappoint.
In the brutally honest interview, Meghan and Harry opened up about their decision to leave the royal establishment in order to protect their family, and no topic was off limits.
One of the most poignant parts of the interview, however, was a surprising one and gave a powerful message of hope after Meghan referenced a certain Disney movie.
"I was sitting in Nottingham Cottage and The Little Mermaid came on," Meghan explained. "And who as an adult really watches The Little Mermaid? But it came on, and I was like, 'Well, I'm just here all the time so may as well watch this."
However, while watching the animated classic, Meghan started to see parallels between her own life and that of the mermaid on screen, particularly the part where Ariel loses her voice in order to marry Prince Eric.
But, despite being unnerved by the similarities, Meghan took away one powerful message from the movie: "By the end, she gets her voice back."
