Meghan Markle Told Oprah About The Revelation She Had After Watching "The Little Mermaid" And It's So Damn Powerful

"She falls in love with a prince, and because of that, she has to lose her voice."

By Ben Henry

Posted on March 8, 2021, at 6:18 a.m. ET

Sunday night was the time we were all waiting for as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's much-anticipated interview with Oprah aired, and it didn't disappoint.

In the brutally honest interview, Meghan and Harry opened up about their decision to leave the royal establishment in order to protect their family, and no topic was off limits.

In the two-hour special, numerous revelations were made, including an alleged conversation within the royal family about how dark son Archie's skin would be, and how the couple was forced to fall back on money left to Harry by his mother Diana following her death after being financially cut off.

One of the most poignant parts of the interview, however, was a surprising one and gave a powerful message of hope after Meghan referenced a certain Disney movie.

"I was sitting in Nottingham Cottage and The Little Mermaid came on," Meghan explained. "And who as an adult really watches The Little Mermaid? But it came on, and I was like, 'Well, I'm just here all the time so may as well watch this."

However, while watching the animated classic, Meghan started to see parallels between her own life and that of the mermaid on screen, particularly the part where Ariel loses her voice in order to marry Prince Eric.

She said: "I went, 'Oh my god – she falls in love with a prince, and because of that, she has to lose her voice.'"

But, despite being unnerved by the similarities, Meghan took away one powerful message from the movie: "By the end, she gets her voice back."

When Oprah added, "And this is what happened here – you feel like you got your voice back," Meghan simply agreed.

You can read a full breakdown of the revelations made during the interview here.

