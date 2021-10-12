 Skip To Content
Megan Fox Opened Up About How She Was Treated In Hollywood And How She Had To Do "A Lot Of Work" To Not "Feel Like A Victim"

"I'm not looking for payback. I don't need an apology."

By Ben Henry

Posted on October 12, 2021, at 11:19 a.m. ET

Megan Fox has opened up about how she feels regarding the media's perception of her now after the mistreatment she's endured over the years.

Megan's career has been tarnished by double standards and sexist criticism since she burst into the mainstream, with one open letter from 2009 in particular pushing the narrative that she was "dumb as a rock" and an "unfriendly bitch."

Speaking to British GQ Style this week, Megan admitted it had taken "a lot of work" on her part to come to terms with the reevaluation of herself in the media and that she'd taken to not leaving the house during a break from doing press.

"I've done everything you can do to try to make sense of that," the 35-year-old said. "Because it's easy when you go through something like that to feel like a victim, obviously. That's your first instinct and response, but that doesn't serve you and that makes life miserable, living life as a victim. 'Why is this happening to me?' You're giving away your power constantly."

However, over time, Megan revealed that she'd done "a lot of work to remove that feeling of being a victim" and instead chose to take a lesson from her past.

"There was purpose in it and I didn't have to suffer anymore," she said. "It's [made me grow] into a much more interesting human being than I would have been without that. So it allows you the space to have gratitude for something that previously you felt persecuted by. That's the one thing in my life I did do a lot of work on, I do feel free from."

"It's not that I feel vindicated," Megan went on. "I'm beyond that, because I don't need to be right about it anymore."

She added: "Back then I was hurt — of course I did suffer tremendously — but, you know, I'm not looking for payback. I don't need an apology."

In other parts of the interview, Megan further explained that she was now able to live more authentically as herself since she wasn't allowing other people to put her in a box.

She said: "I think I had either put myself in, or allowed other people to put me in, this weird box that didn't quite fit me, where I hadn't lived my own life as myself for a really long time — the parts of me that were always eccentric or strange and didn’t belong within my own family unit or within Hollywood."

However, she also admitted that meeting boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly had helped to unearth aspects of herself that she'd been hiding for a long time.

"You know, famously, like, I'm an unusual person," she said. "And I had buried a lot of that because it didn't have a place to live. That's something that, meeting him, it's like meeting your own soul's reflection."

"I recognize so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away," she went on. "I'd always felt like there was that thing missing, that I'd given up on, that you're always seeking. But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you're like, 'Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That's what that beacon was this whole time.'"

You can read Megan and Machine Gun Kelly's interview here.

