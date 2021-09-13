 Skip To Content
Machine Gun Kelly And Conor McGregor Had To Be Separated At The VMAs After An Altercation Broke Out On The Red Carpet

Machine Gun Kelly And Conor McGregor Had To Be Separated At The VMAs After An Altercation Broke Out On The Red Carpet

"I only fight real fighters — people that actually fight. I certainly don't fight little Vanilla Ice white rappers."

By Ben Henry

Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 13, 2021, at 8:36 a.m. ET

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor appeared to get into a physical altercation on Sunday night, with a scuffle suddenly breaking out on the VMAs red carpet.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, was seen arriving alongside girlfriend Megan Fox in preparation for a performance later that night.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Meanwhile, McGregor was in attendance alongside fiancé Dee Devlin, and later presented Justin Bieber with the Artist of the Year award.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

However, videos from the red carpet before the event started show a scuffle breaking out between Kelly and McGregor, with security stepping in to try to break it up.

Why is Conor trying to fight Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA awards. 😂😂😂😂

In one of the videos posted on social media, Kelly and Megan Fox were separated from the crowd and could be seen discussing what had just happened. Kelly appeared mostly unfazed and at one point laughed.

Another video showed the altercation from a different angle and saw McGregor launch a drink in Kelly's direction while being held back by security.

Conor McGregor threw a drink at Machine Gun Kelly at the VMA's 😳 (via laurademytrk/IG)

"They scuffled then it settled down and Conor went for him again," a source said, according to Page Six, adding that photographers at the event "weren't happy" and were "saying they were going to boycott Conor because they were worried MGK and Megan wouldn’t walk [the red carpet]."

At this point, it's unclear what provoked the altercation, although TMZ reported that it began after McGregor asked Kelly for a picture, which Kelly denied.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Sources apparently told the outlet that somehow things quickly escalated, with Kelly reportedly pushing McGregor, causing him to spill his drink. 

A later update to the report then claimed a source close to McGregor revealed that the UFC fighter had approached Kelly to shake his hand and was then pushed by Kelly's security.

The source apparently added that McGregor "doesn't understand what the issue was, and was surprised by how he was treated."

However, McGregor's camp denied details of these claims, with a spokesperson for the 33-year-old reportedly denying that he asked Kelly for a picture in the first place.

Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

"Conor McGregor did not ask anyone for a picture, nor did he instigate this incident," the spokesperson said in a statement to ESPN. "He does not know Machine Gun Kelly, outside of the fact that he attended Conor's fight this past July."

Kelly and Fox were pictured attending UFC 264 in July, which was headlined by McGregor.

McGregor himself reacted to the altercation in a later interview, appearing to play the situation down.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

"Absolutely nothing," McGregor told Entertainment Tonight when asked what had happened. "I don't know, I just showed up. I don't even know the guy to be honest with you."

"Just rumors. Nothing happened with me," he went on. "I only fight real fighters — people that actually fight. I certainly don't fight little Vanilla Ice white rappers. I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him, except that he's with Megan Fox."

Kelly refused to be drawn on what had happened though, declining to answer a question in an interview of his own.

Machine Gun Kelly wouldn't talk about his scuffle with UFC Champ Conor McGregor before the #VMAs.

As they walked away, it appeared that Fox said: "We're not allowed to say anything."

Despite the altercation, the rest of the night seemed to go ahead without a hitch, with Kelly performing alongside Travis Barker and winning the award for Best Alternative.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

BuzzFeed News has reached out to reps of Kelly and McGregor for comment.

