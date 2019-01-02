The couple will have their fourth child via surrogate, a source confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Just two days into 2019 and there's already some pretty big news — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting another baby! Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to BuzzFeed News Wednesday that Kim and Kanye will have their fourth child via surrogate.

TMZ and other media outlets reported that the baby is a boy and is due in May.

Kim and Kanye's daughter, Chicago West, was also born via surrogate in January 2018.

Kim and Kanye also have daughter North, 5, and son Saint, who is 3. The couple chose to use a surrogate last time due to medical complications Kim experienced with her first two pregnancies.

The medical issues — preeclampsia and placenta accreta — were so severe, a doctor told Kim that carrying another child herself would be life-threatening.

As a result of giving birth for a second time, the placenta accreta created a hole in her uterus. Despite surgery to repair it, the procedure wasn't successful and Kim was told that carrying another child was just too risky.

And after her experience in Paris, where she was robbed at gunpoint in her apartment, Kim decided to explore the possibility of using a surrogate.

The couple have been open about wanting more children. In October, Kim revealed that Kanye was “harassing” her for another child just months after Chicago's birth, adding that they'd probably stop after four kids.