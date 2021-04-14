A rep for Jennifer Aniston has reportedly shut down rumors that the star is in the process of adopting a child after claims that she dropped the bombshell during the Friends reunion.

It was then further claimed that the 52-year-old told her Friends costars after they reunited on the set of the much-anticipated reunion episode, which was recently filmed in LA.

A source apparently told Closer Magazine: "Jen felt the reunion was the perfect time to make her baby announcement to the whole gang."

"Knowing how much they've always wanted this for Jen knowing her history, made it even more poignant for her to tell them her news so they could share and celebrate the milestone chapter in her life," the source reportedly added. "They were all overjoyed when she told them – giving her parenting advice, which she said she'd happily take on once she was settled in."