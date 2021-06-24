Jennifer Aniston Revealed That She's "Buddies" With Brad Pitt As She Opened Up About Their Current Relationship
"Brad and I are buddies, we're friends."
Jennifer Aniston has revealed where she currently stands with ex-husband Brad Pitt after an interaction between the pair left the internet in a spin.
Last September, Aniston and Pitt publicly reunited when they both appeared in a fundraising table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, alongside other famous faces such as Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey.
In fact, not only did they both take part in the table read, they actually had to reenact a scene where Aniston's character catches Pitt's character masturbating in the bathroom while fantasizing about her.
Basically, the entire internet was Julia Roberts, who watched the scene unfold like this:
But in an interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, Aniston revealed that there was no awkwardness between the former couple, and that they're actually on friendly terms.
"We speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be," Aniston went on. "We had fun, and it was for a great cause."
This isn't the first time that the former golden couple have got people talking — last year, Aniston and Pitt reunited at the SAG Awards, sharing a moment that nearly broke the internet.
However, Aniston was keen to pour cold water on rumors of a potential reconciliation. When asked about the reaction to her run-ins with Pitt at industry events, she simply said: "It's hysterical, but what else are [people] gonna talk about?"
