Jennifer Aniston Revealed That She's "Buddies" With Brad Pitt As She Opened Up About Their Current Relationship

"Brad and I are buddies, we're friends."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 24, 2021, at 7:18 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston has revealed where she currently stands with ex-husband Brad Pitt after an interaction between the pair left the internet in a spin.

Jennifer Aniston poses on the red carpet.
Axelle / FilmMagic

Last September, Aniston and Pitt publicly reunited when they both appeared in a fundraising table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, alongside other famous faces such as Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey.

jhaneabante_j_a @fivefingers10

awww. my heart. 💗 Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt 2020 reunion. 😘💗

Reply Retweet Favorite

In fact, not only did they both take part in the table read, they actually had to reenact a scene where Aniston's character catches Pitt's character masturbating in the bathroom while fantasizing about her.

Lesley Hauler @LesleyHauler

It’s Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reuniting during the “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” table read during this scene ✨for me✨ #FastTimesLive

Reply Retweet Favorite

Basically, the entire internet was Julia Roberts, who watched the scene unfold like this:

Julia Roberts laughs while watching Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reenact scene during table read.
youtube.com

But in an interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, Aniston revealed that there was no awkwardness between the former couple, and that they're actually on friendly terms.

Jennifer Aniston smiles on stage while making speech.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

"It was absolutely fun," the Friends actor said, according to People. "Brad and I are buddies, we're friends."

"We speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be," Aniston went on. "We had fun, and it was for a great cause."

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt pose together in 2001.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

This isn't the first time that the former golden couple have got people talking — last year, Aniston and Pitt reunited at the SAG Awards, sharing a moment that nearly broke the internet.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reach for each other backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Turner

However, Aniston was keen to pour cold water on rumors of a potential reconciliation. When asked about the reaction to her run-ins with Pitt at industry events, she simply said: "It's hysterical, but what else are [people] gonna talk about?"

Jennifer Aniston walks away while Brad Pitt holds her hand at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Turner

