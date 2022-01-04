 Skip To Content
"Harry Potter" Producers Accidentally Used A Picture Of Emma Roberts Instead Of Emma Watson In "Return To Hogwarts" Reunion

"You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on January 4, 2022, at 9:46 a.m. ET

The Harry Potter franchise returned in the new year, as the cast and crew assembled for a reunion.

HBO Max

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts aired on New Year's Day and saw cast members including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint reunite to reminisce about making the movies.

HBO Max

But it seems the producers made a pretty big blunder when they accidentally used a photo of Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson...you know, one of the leading actors in the whole franchise!

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

During one segment, Emma revealed how she became obsessed with the Harry Potter books as a child, explaining that reading them was a "family thing."

Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

"I think I probably would've been about 8 years old – I think that's when the first one came out," she said. "My dad used to do all the voices and my brother and I just became obsessed. We would just beg him to keep going and every time he finished a chapter, we'd be like, 'One more, one more, please, just one more!'"

As she spoke, an apparent childhood picture of Emma appeared onscreen.

HBO Max

Except eagle-eyed fans realized the picture was actually Emma Roberts, who'd uploaded it to Instagram all the way back in 2012!

Of course, the picture has since gained an extra 10,000 likes and a bunch of comments from people who'd gone to find it after watching the reunion.

Producers soon realized the blunder and quickly worked to fix it, revealing in a statement that a new version had replaced the original.

Joe Maher / Getty Images

"Well spotted Harry Potter fans!" a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly read. "You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly."

A statement given to the LA Times later added: "New version is up now."

However, that wasn't the only error. Oliver Phelps, who played George Weasley, hilariously revealed that the show had mixed up his name with his twin brother, James!

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

"I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge," Oliver wrote on Instagram. "It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it."

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, also found the whole thing pretty funny, writing in the comments: "This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha."

Tom Felton, in typical Draco Malfoy manner, added: "It was my doing :) #weaslebee"

