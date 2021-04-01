“I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect.”

Hailey Bieber just revealed some of the reasons she chose to delete her Twitter account, explaining in a discussion about the negative sides of social media that comments about her body and looks were part of the decision. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Speaking to psychiatrist Dr. Jessica Clemons in a recent video uploaded to her YouTube channel, Hailey opened up about the intense trolling and criticism she’s faced in the past, noting that it got worse in 2018, after she got married to Justin Bieber. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

“After getting married especially, it really opened me up to this new kind of level of attention,” the 24-year-old said. “I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect, of body comparison, looks comparison, behavior comparison.” View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

“I think when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind, and then you start to question everything,” she continued. “You’re like, ‘Is there something that I’m not seeing that they see? Maybe they’re right.’ It got to such a low point for me that I was like, ‘Honestly, maybe I’m delusional.’ It’s like separating two realities, essentially.”

Hailey went on to say that she had put certain measures in place to minimize the time she spent online — such as not using Instagram on weekdays — and deleted Twitter entirely because of its “very toxic environment.” Amy Sussman / Getty Images She said, “One of the things that I found really helpful to me was I started doing something where I don’t go on Instagram Monday through Friday.” “I don’t even have a Twitter anymore, because there was never really a time I’d go on there that I didn’t feel like it was a very toxic environment,” she added. “The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m gonna throw up.”

Although Hailey didn’t explicitly name the people she was being compared to, the timeline of “the last two and a half years” appears to be a reference to Selena Gomez, as she and Hailey have been compared to each other time and time again, and pitted against each other because of their relationships with Justin. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

In fact, things got so bad that Justin, Hailey, and Selena all spoke out at various points about the comments they were receiving online and asked fans to be kind. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

In one instance, a fan told people to “go after” Hailey during a planned Instagram Live and “fucking bombard” her with comments about how “Selena is better.” After seeing the video, Justin called the fan a “sad excuse of a human” and revealed the couple were receiving similar comments on a daily basis. Hailey also responded to the video, saying that the “level of anger and hate” was “shockingly unhealthy and sad.” She went on: “I want only to support, uplift, and encourage other women in this industry and wish them nothing but love and success.”

And when Selena released her acclaimed song “Lose You to Love Me” — which many thought was inspired by her relationship with Justin — she also asked fans not to tear other women down. View this photo on Instagram instagram.com

“I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I’m so grateful,” she said at the time. “However, I do not stand for women tearing women down and I will never, ever be by that.” She added: “Please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is; if you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment.”