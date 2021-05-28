An Executive Producer Of "Friends" Said He Didn't "Have Any Regrets" About Casting All-White Actors After Being Asked About Diversity Criticism

NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"We would be so aware. It would be integral to the chemistry and the conversation that these guys would be having," he said. "Do they get together as much as they do on the show, or is this more of a social media back and forth?"

"So much would change, but to get them to behave realistically within this time, there would be a lot that would change about them," he added. "And the racial makeup of them would change because of that. If we did Friends today, no, I don't imagine they would probably end up being an all-white cast."

Kauffman simply said: "You couldn't write that pilot today. You couldn't do it. They'd all be sitting on their phones."