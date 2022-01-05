 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

"Don't Look Up" Viewers Discovered That A Phone Number Meant To Give "Peace Of Mind" In The Movie Is Actually A Sex Hotline

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

"Don't Look Up" Viewers Discovered That A Phone Number Meant To Give "Peace Of Mind" In The Movie Is Actually A Sex Hotline

"BASH cellular, in conjunction with the United States government, is creating a new hotline, free of charge, to answer all of your questions..."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on January 5, 2022, at 10:56 a.m. ET

Viewers of Netflix's latest offering Don't Look Up got an interesting surprise recently when they realized a phone number used in the movie actually belonged to a sex hotline.

Netflix

The apocalypse movie, which follows the world's reaction to the news that a planet-ending comet is heading straight for Earth, has been the talk of social media since its release last month.

Netflix

The first focus was, of course, the ensemble cast, which is made up of A-list heavy hitters such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, and Ariana Grande.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Then it was the seemingly real-life parallels as scientists tried in vain to convince the world that the meteor was real and would have devastating global effects — something which appeared to reflect global warming.

Netflix

But the conversation surrounding the movie recently took a turn for the unexpected when viewers decided to call a phone number that's advertised in the movie.

Netflix

At one point during the movie, Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Dr. Randall Mindy, appears in a commercial for tech company BASH in order to put people's minds at ease about the comet.

Netflix

"Right now, millions of you are having these same doubts and questions about the approaching comet," Leonardo's character says. "That is why BASH cellular, in conjunction with the United States government, is creating a new hotline, free of charge, to answer all of your questions.

"And who knows?" he continues. "Maybe, just maybe, one of our scientists can be that friend we all need to lean on during uncertain times."

The commercial then shows a phone number, promising "peace of mind" if viewers should call. So, of course, some people watching at home thought they'd investigate...

Netflix

According to various outlets, the number immediately directed callers to a sex hotline. "Welcome to America's hottest hotline. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press 1 now," the call apparently stated. "Ladies, to talk to interesting and exciting guys free, press 2 to connect free now."

Upon finding out that it directed the caller to a sex hotline, one viewer tweeted: "Kudos to you Don't Look Up to having the BASH hotline for their asteroid stress prevention hotline being linked to a Hot Singles in Your Area phone number."

Netflix

It's not yet confirmed if use of the phone number was intentional. However, director Adam McKay recently revealed that he'd purposefully left a shot of the film's camera crew in the final edit after people assumed it was an error.

Netflix

For just a brief moment in the movie, one viewer pointed out that producers and editors appeared to have made a blunder and left in a shot that showed the actual filming crew and cameras.

But responding to the news of the apparent editing error, Adam explained that he'd left the shot in "on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience."

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.