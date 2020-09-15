 Skip To Content
Chris Evans Had The Best Response After He Accidentally Posted A Very NSFW Picture On His Instagram Story

Mark Ruffalo and Chris's brother had already weighed in on that accidental pic leak.

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 14, 2020, at 9:47 p.m. ET

Chris Evans lit up the internet over the weekend when he accidentally posted a picture to his Instagram story that, uh, probably wasn't meant for our eyes.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

The whole thing went down on Saturday when Chris posted a screen-recorded video on his Instagram. The only problem was that he forgot to crop said video, so when it was over we caught a glimpse of the camera roll...

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

And...well, yes, there were some things in the gallery that I'm not sure Chris actually wanted to post (or maybe he did — I'm not him, therefore I do not know his intentions).

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

This included a meme of his face with a very interesting caption — "guard that pussy" anyone? — as well as, you guessed it, a dick pic.

giphy.com

Cue: The internet having a collective meltdown.

Disney

For a while, Chris was pretty quiet, but that didn't stop a Marvel costar and his brother from gently teasing him about it.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Enter Mark Ruffalo, close friend and fellow Avenger. He jumped on Twitter and offered Captain America a silver lining.

Even though Mark definitely has Chris's number and could've told him this in private...

And then came Chris's younger brother Scott, who basically tweeted the best sibling troll of all time.

Well, we all wanted to hear from Captain America himself — and late Monday he delivered the perfect response!

You heard the man!

