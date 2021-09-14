Mike Coppola / Getty Images

"Billie had planned to go to the Met Gala for the first time before the pandemic happened," Dena Giannini, the style director for British Vogue and the person in charge of styling the 19-year-old for the event, told Vogue. "She had always dreamed of wearing a proper ballgown — particularly something corseted, thanks to her love of Barbies growing up — but she thought that it might be in an acid-green colorway or something along those lines."



However, Dena noted that Billie's "style began to evolve" after her British Vogue cover, which is how the dress became what it was on the night.