Billie Eilish Said "It Was Time For This" After Stunning Everybody On The Met Gala Red Carpet By Wearing A Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Ballgown

"It just was time. It was time for this and I feel like I've grown so much in the last few years and my confidence."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on September 14, 2021, at 6:33 a.m. ET

Billie Eilish had one of the standout moments of the 2021 Met Gala when she showed up on the red carpet wearing a Marilyn Monroe-inspired ballgown.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The incredible dress was complete with a large train that tumbled down the Met Gala steps, a departure from anything the singer's done before.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The gown marked a clear evolution in her style since she was catapulted into the mainstream, building on the transformation she revealed on the cover of British Vogue earlier this year.

British Vogue

"It just was time. It was time for this and I feel like I've grown so much in the last few years and my confidence," Billie told E! News on the red carpet of her Oscar De La Renta dress. "I'm so excited. I have butterflies. I couldn't be happier."

Noam Galai / GC Images

Talking of the gown and the moment itself, the Grammy-winner added that she was "shivering and shaking" because it was all such a new experience for her.

She added: "This is the first thing I've done in this realm at all." 

The gown itself was inspired by old Hollywood glamor, with Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly marked as influences, as well as Holiday Barbie gowns.

Oscars / Via youtube.com

One particular reference was the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to the Oscars in 1951, the only time she attended the event.

However, in contrast to the soft colors of the dress Billie wore on the night, she originally envisioned it being an "acid-green colorway" to match her hair at the time.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

"Billie had planned to go to the Met Gala for the first time before the pandemic happened," Dena Giannini, the style director for British Vogue and the person in charge of styling the 19-year-old for the event, told Vogue. "She had always dreamed of wearing a proper ballgown — particularly something corseted, thanks to her love of Barbies growing up — but she thought that it might be in an acid-green colorway or something along those lines."

However, Dena noted that Billie's "style began to evolve" after her British Vogue cover, which is how the dress became what it was on the night.

Inside the event, Billie changed into a different dress altogether, opting for a red gown fit with a cape inspired by Grace Kelly in the 1955 movie To Catch a Thief.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Thanking the Oscar De La Renta team on Instagram after walking the red carpet, Billie also revealed that the collaboration had led to talks about using fur in fashion, something the brand pledged to stop.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

"Thank you @oscardelarenta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life," she wrote in an Instagram caption. "It was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward Oscar De La Renta will be completely fur-free!!!!"

"I am beyond thrilled that...the entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too," she went on. 'I'm honored to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. I urge all designers to do the same."

