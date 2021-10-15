 Skip To Content
Adele Got Brutally Honest About Her Divorce In New Song "Easy On Me" After Revealing Why She "Voluntarily Chose To Dismantle" Her Son's Life

"You can't deny how hard I have tried / I changed who I was to put you both first / But now I give up."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on October 15, 2021, at 7:55 a.m. ET

Adele is back.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for NARAS

The acclaimed singer dropped the lead single from her upcoming album 30 on Friday, her first release in five years.

Columbia

The song, titled "Easy On Me", is every bit as brutally honest as fans have come to expect from Adele, charting aspects of her relationship and subsequent divorce from Simon Konecki.

Lester Cohen / Getty Images for NARAS

In April 2019, it was confirmed that the couple had separated, with a rep for the singer revealing in a statement: "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy."

As the song starts, Adele appears to explore the moment she found the courage to leave her marriage, or at least the moment when she realized that it was over.

Columbia / Via youtube.com

"There ain't no gold in this river / That I've been washin' my hands in forever," she sings in the opening lines. "I know there is hope in these waters / But I can't bring myself to swim / When I am drowning in this silence / Baby, let me in."

It seems that here, Adele is explaining that she's tried to make the marriage work but has realized that it can't be saved. She also sings of hope, which could encapsulate the optimism she has that she'll find happiness in the future.

However, in parts, this opening verse can also be interpreted as being directed at the couple's 9-year-old son Angelo, who Adele has dedicated the album to in a bid to explain the divorce.

"I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness," she told British Vogue in a recent interview. "It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that's a real wound for me that I don't know if I'll ever be able to heal."

In the chorus of the song, Adele asks for the person in question to "go easy" on her, explaining that she "was still a child" and "didn't get a chance to feel the world" around her.

genius.com

These lyrics could be a reference to feeling as though she settled down too young — Adele was 24 when she gave birth to Angelo — before having a chance to realize what she wanted out of life, which may have contributed to her leaving the marriage. In her own words, she realised she "wasn't happy" during the relationship, and so chose to pursue her own happiness instead. 

"I was just going through the motions and I wasn't happy," she told US Vogue. "Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me."

She added: "I've been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since."

But it's in the second verse where Adele really comes into her own, explaining with that trademark honesty that the marriage was irretrievably broken and that she'd changed herself in order to put her husband and son first.

"There ain't no room for things to change / When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways," she sings. "You can't deny how hard I have tried / I changed who I was to put you both first / But now I give up."

And in the bridge, Adele seems to address her son directly, as she sings: "I had good intentions / And the highest hopes / But I know right now / It probably doesn't even show."

Picture Alliance via Getty Images

This echos Adele's quotes about wanting to to pursue her own happiness, something which she explained in the interview with US Vogue might result in her being able to forgive herself for the decision she made and how it made her son feel.

She said: "If I can reach the reason why I left, which was the pursuit of my own happiness, even though it made Angelo really unhappy — if I can find that happiness and he sees me in that happiness, then maybe I'll be able to forgive myself for it."

In those recent interviews with both British and US Vogue, Adele opened up for the first time about the end of her marriage, explaining that "it just wasn't right" for her and that, for once, she had to put herself first.

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

"It just wasn't right for me any more," she said. "I didn't want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. I wasn't miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first."

And of the song itself, Adele revealed it was the first one she wrote for the new album and that it said almost everything she needed to say.

Columbia / Via youtube.com

"It's not like anyone's having a go at me," she said in reference to the lyrics. "But it's like, I left the marriage. Be kind to me as well. It was the first song I wrote for the album and then I didn't write anything else for six months after because I was like, 'OK, well, I've said it all.'"

However, although the separation between Adele and Simon was announced in April 2019, the song itself was written months beforehand, while the couple were still putting on a united front in order to protect their son and privacy.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

The singer was keen to keep specific details of her marriage private during the interview with British Vogue, refusing to go into specifics of when exactly the couple got married. All she revealed was that, contrary to reports that she and Simon tied the knot in 2016, they married a few years later when Adele was 30, meaning the relationship ended soon after as she also started working on the album at the same age.

“We kept [the divorce] to ourselves for a very long time," she revealed. "We had to take our time because there was a child involved. It would always be like, 'Where's Adele? Oh, she's working', or, 'Where's Simon? He's in England.'"

So, with one new song now out in the world, what can we expect from the rest of the album when it drops on November 19? Well, in the words of Adele herself during a recent Instagram Live: "Divorce, babe, divorce."

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In slightly more detail? "I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption," she told Vogue. "But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time."

Adele's new album, 30, will be released on November 19.

