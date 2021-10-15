Adele Got Brutally Honest About Her Divorce In New Song "Easy On Me" After Revealing Why She "Voluntarily Chose To Dismantle" Her Son's Life
"You can't deny how hard I have tried / I changed who I was to put you both first / But now I give up."
Adele is back.
The acclaimed singer dropped the lead single from her upcoming album 30 on Friday, her first release in five years.
The song, titled "Easy On Me", is every bit as brutally honest as fans have come to expect from Adele, charting aspects of her relationship and subsequent divorce from Simon Konecki.
As the song starts, Adele appears to explore the moment she found the courage to leave her marriage, or at least the moment when she realized that it was over.
However, in parts, this opening verse can also be interpreted as being directed at the couple's 9-year-old son Angelo, who Adele has dedicated the album to in a bid to explain the divorce.
"I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness," she told British Vogue in a recent interview. "It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that's a real wound for me that I don't know if I'll ever be able to heal."
In the chorus of the song, Adele asks for the person in question to "go easy" on her, explaining that she "was still a child" and "didn't get a chance to feel the world" around her.
But it's in the second verse where Adele really comes into her own, explaining with that trademark honesty that the marriage was irretrievably broken and that she'd changed herself in order to put her husband and son first.
"There ain't no room for things to change / When we are both so deeply stuck in our ways," she sings. "You can't deny how hard I have tried / I changed who I was to put you both first / But now I give up."