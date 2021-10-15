Adele Got Brutally Honest About Her Divorce In New Song "Easy On Me" After Revealing Why She "Voluntarily Chose To Dismantle" Her Son's Life

These lyrics could be a reference to feeling as though she settled down too young — Adele was 24 when she gave birth to Angelo — before having a chance to realize what she wanted out of life, which may have contributed to her leaving the marriage. In her own words, she realised she "wasn't happy" during the relationship, and so chose to pursue her own happiness instead.

"I was just going through the motions and I wasn't happy," she told US Vogue. "Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It's really important to me."

She added: "I've been on my journey to find my true happiness ever since."