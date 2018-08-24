Former CDC Director Tom Frieden Has Been Arrested On Sex Abuse Charges

BROOKLYN — Former CDC director Tom Frieden was arrested in Brooklyn on Friday on charges of sex abuse, forcible touching, and harassment.



The victim was a 55-year-old woman who knew Frieden, an NYPD spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. The incident, which included Frieden touching the woman's butt, took place in October of 2017 and was reported in July of this year, police said.

Frieden told his current employer about the accusations in April.

He "informed me that a non-work-related friend of his and his family of more than 30 years accused him of inappropriate physical contact," José L. Castro, President and CEO of Vital Strategies, the parent company of the Resolve To Save Lives Initiative, which Frieden heads, said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier this month, Castro said, an investigation at Resolve found "no incidents of workplace harassment."

Castro also said that Frieden, his longtime colleague, has "the highest ethical standards both personally and professionally."