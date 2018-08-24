BuzzFeed News

Former CDC Director Tom Frieden Has Been Arrested On Sex Abuse Charges

Former CDC Director Tom Frieden Has Been Arrested On Sex Abuse Charges

The former CDC head was arrested in New York City on Friday.

Azeen Ghorayshi and Dan Vergano

Azeen Ghorayshi

Dan Vergano

Last updated on August 24, 2018, at 1:50 p.m. ET

Posted on August 24, 2018, at 12:20 p.m. ET

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

BROOKLYN — Former CDC director Tom Frieden was arrested in Brooklyn on Friday on charges of sex abuse, forcible touching, and harassment.

The victim was a 55-year-old woman who knew Frieden, an NYPD spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. The incident, which included Frieden touching the woman's butt, took place in October of 2017 and was reported in July of this year, police said.

Frieden told his current employer about the accusations in April.

He "informed me that a non-work-related friend of his and his family of more than 30 years accused him of inappropriate physical contact," José L. Castro, President and CEO of Vital Strategies, the parent company of the Resolve To Save Lives Initiative, which Frieden heads, said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier this month, Castro said, an investigation at Resolve found "no incidents of workplace harassment."

Castro also said that Frieden, his longtime colleague, has "the highest ethical standards both personally and professionally."

Frieden, who lives in Brooklyn, turned himself in on Friday. He is being transferred to court, where he will be arraigned later in the day.

An infectious disease expert, Frieden served as New York City Health Commissioner from 2002 to 2009. He then served as head of the CDC from 2009 to 2017, resigning with the start of the Trump Administration. He is perhaps best known for playing a leading role in the Obama administration's response to the 2014 Ebola crisis, for which Congress eventually set aside some $5.4 billion.

CDC spokesperson Bert Kelly told BuzzFeed News the agency has "no information on this matter," and referred questions to law enforcement.

This is a developing story.

