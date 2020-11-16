Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine Is More Than 94% Effective, Early Data Says

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Incoming.

The pharmaceutical company Moderna announced extremely promising early results from its coronavirus vaccine trial on Monday, adding a second vaccine to the mix of coming protective shots for the deadly pandemic as cases surge worldwide.



The company, which designed its vaccine at the urging of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Anthony Fauci in the first months of the pandemic, is the second to report late-stage coronavirus vaccine trial results, after Pfizer's promising early data last week. The results, which — like Pfizer's — did not include the actual data from their trial and have yet to be peer-reviewed, suggested that people who received the vaccine's two shots four weeks apart experienced 94.5% fewer cases of COVID-19 compared to those who received placebo injections. The company said side effects were minor, including sore arms, headaches, fatigue, and fever, all of which subsided soon after the shot.

The preliminary analysis is based on just 95 patients who developed COVID-19 in Moderna's trial, which has enrolled 30,000 patients. Ninety of these patients were in the placebo group, while five had received the vaccine. Notably, the company reported that 11 participants developed severe COVID-19, all of whom were in the placebo group.

The efficacy numbers are expected to change as the trial continues to collect more data. The early analysis of the trial's data was conducted by an independent data safety monitoring board appointed by the National Institutes of Health.

The extremely high level of protection is surprising news after months of researchers cautioning that early coronavirus vaccines may not offer a high level of protection. The FDA only requires that a vaccine needs to be at least 50% effective in preventing illness. The yearly flu vaccine is typically between 40% to 60% effective at preventing infections.

"It’s remarkable actually," said Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, who sits on the FDA vaccine advisory committee. Offit noted that it was especially promising to see the vaccine be effective at preventing severe disease, since that carries the highest risk of death.

"Many of you remember. I said I would be satisfied with a 70% to 75% efficacy. Something like a 95% was aspirational. Well, our aspirations have been met, and that is very good news," Fauci said at an NIH press conference discussing the results.

"The vaccine that we are talking about and vaccines to come are really the light at the end of the tunnel. It is help that I’ve said is on the way," Fauci said, warning that people should continue to wear masks, socially distance, and wash their hands. "We should not let the accomplishment of an effective vaccine have us feel we should let our guard down. It should be an incentive to double down."