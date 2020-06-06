The first COVID-19 vaccine likely won’t be effective enough to end the global pandemic, vaccine experts say. Instead, we may live with the virus for years before a winning one emerges.



In July, the first large-scale human trial of two coronavirus vaccine candidates will start, according to US health officials, who are sounding increasingly confident that some kind of vaccine will be ready to be distributed widely by December.

“I'm cautiously optimistic that with the multiple candidates that we have with different platforms that we're gonna have a vaccine,” said National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Anthony Fauci, speaking on Tuesday at a briefing held by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). He predicted that nearly 100 million doses of a successful vaccine would be available by November or December, and perhaps 200 million doses by the beginning of 2021, largely due to taxpayer and philanthropic investments in factories that will be built to manufacture the massive quantity of vaccines.

The White House’s Operation Warp Speed is expected to name five companies — Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Pfizer — to lead the vaccine effort in the US, according to the New York Times.

Vaccines essentially imitate an infection — without getting you sick — training your immune system to quickly produce antibodies to repel a real attack. The biggest hope for a vaccine came after a May study showed that nearly everyone who recovers from COVID-19 produces antibodies to the coronavirus, also called SARS-CoV-2, meaning that the virus can be fought with vaccination. “That's a pretty good proof of concept to say that you're going to make an immune response in response to a vaccine,” said Fauci.

But what makes a successful vaccine? The first ones to emerge from the 10 candidates now being tested in people worldwide are likely to resemble the seasonal flu shot. These vaccines need to be administered year after year and are sometimes only around 30% effective at blocking an infection, while at the same time promising milder symptoms to people who do get sick. That’s in stark contrast to other vaccines, like the one for measles, where two shots confer immunity for a lifetime.

“When people talk about the race for the COVID-19 vaccine, I have to say, ‘Be careful what you wish for,’” said vaccinologist Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine. “History tells us that the first ones have a built-in obsolescence.”

Here’s what our vaccine future might look like:

There are four types of coronavirus vaccines in progress — some promising and others hyped.

Along with the 10 SARS-CoV-2 vaccines now in human trials, more than 120 others are under study in test tubes and lab animals, according to the World Health Organization. Each one aims to, hopefully, produce enough of the right “neutralizing” antibodies to prevent future infections. The trials take two groups of study volunteers, randomly picked to either get a real vaccine or a placebo, and then measure for differences in how many people get infected or have severe symptoms.

Broadly speaking, the candidates work by four methods, only two of which have long been proven to work in past vaccines. The first is to give people a weakened or killed form of an actual virus, used in polio, chicken pox, and flu vaccines. The second proven way is to just inject a small fragment of the virus to trigger immune readiness, like the HPV vaccine or newer flu vaccines.

A third cutting-edge approach is under study by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, whose vaccine is expected to enter a large human trial in July. It works by taking a chimpanzee virus and coating it with the tiny spikes that cover the surface of SARS-CoV-2. The chimp virus causes a harmless infection in humans, but the spike proteins will prime the immune system to recognize signs of a future SARS-CoV-2 invasion.

That's in theory. “There isn't a guarantee ever that you're going to get an effective vaccine,” said Fauci. The US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has provided more than $1 billion for the Oxford vaccine’s development, and AstraZeneca has announced a plan to test the candidate in more than 10,000 people in the United Kingdom. But in early data, the vaccine has underwhelmed observers, who noted it didn’t prevent infections in monkeys, just lessened their symptoms. William Haseltine, a former Harvard Medical School professor known for pivotal research on cancer and HIV, noted the neutralizing antibodies produced by the vaccines were “extremely low,” in Forbes.

“Time will tell if this is the best approach,” Haseltine concluded. “I wouldn’t bet on it.”

The fourth approach is a genetic vaccine, where only the genes that cells need to produce the coronavirus spike are injected into a person. Those spike proteins, dutifully produced by cells in response to the genes, alarm the immune system and should produce immunity.

One genetic vaccine that’s emerged as a Wall Street favorite is being developed by a company called Moderna. Expected to begin large-scale human trials by July under Operation Warp Speed, the company has dismayed scientists by only releasing press releases with sparse data on its small safety experiments in people, feeding hype about its vaccine candidate.