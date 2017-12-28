BuzzFeed News

These 12 Stories Show How Deadly The Opioid Epidemic Was In 2017

These 12 Stories Show How Deadly The Opioid Epidemic Was In 2017

2017 was the year fentanyl became a household name. Here are 12 stories that show just how bad the US opioid epidemic has gotten, the hucksters who have profited, and how much it’ll take to get us out of it.

By Azeen Ghorayshi

Posted on December 28, 2017, at 9:54 a.m. ET

1. The opioid epidemic in 2017 was actually two separate epidemics.

Toby Talbot / AP, Jacky Naegelen / Reuters

2. Super-potent fentanyl is now the leading cause of US overdose deaths.

The biggest killers to emerge in the last several years of the opioid epidemic are fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, which collectively killed more than 20,000 people last year, according to CDC data. These synthetic opioids, which include fentanyl derivatives such as carfentanil, are now everywhere: mixed in with the illicit drug supply of heroin and counterfeit pain pills, as well as other drugs like cocaine. As a result, in 2017, synthetic opioids roughly doubled their share of overdose deaths.
New Hampshire State Police Forensic Lab

3. These charts tell you everything you need to know about the role fentanyl is playing in the US overdose crisis.

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News

4. As law enforcement cracks down on the drug supply, police dogs are overdosing on fentanyl, too.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office

5. Fentanyl could be behind a cluster of amnesia cases among opioid users in Massachusetts.

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center / BuzzFeed News

6. Reddit banned “/r/opiaterollcall,” a popular forum where buyers and sellers exchanged information to swap cash for drugs.

Wikimedia

7. Meet the Sacklers, the secretive family who made billions off of what would become the opioid epidemic.

Darren Mccollester / Getty Images

8. One of the companies making the antidote to opioid overdoses also sparked outrage with a hefty price hike.

Mel Evans / AP

9. One company made a genetic test claiming to spot addiction before it hits. Then it was raided by the FBI.

Another company seeking to profit off the opioid epidemic was Proove Biosciences, which touted personalized DNA tests meant to help select pain medications least likely to lead to addiction for each patient. The only problem? It was backed by almost no scientific data showing how reliable the tests were.

And it paid doctors up to $144,000 a year in “research fees” to get results for a clinical trial to prove its effectiveness, according to an investigation by STAT News.

That is, until June of 2017, when 25 FBI agents raided the California-based lab and hauled away boxes of documents as a part of a health care fraud investigation.

10. An unexpected casualty of the opioid epidemic: people with chronic pain who are prescribed high doses of opioid painkiller.

Eric Ogden for BuzzFeed News

11. In 2017, safe injection facilities won their first big victories in the US.

Darryl Dyck / AP

12. Kellyanne Conway became the “opioids czar” — though that was up for some fierce debate.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

