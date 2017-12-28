These 12 Stories Show How Deadly The Opioid Epidemic Was In 2017

Toby Talbot / AP, Jacky Naegelen / Reuters

Drug overdose deaths in the US continue to skyrocket, with opioids causing roughly 60% of them. By the end of 2015, about 33,000 people died as a result of an opioid overdose.

As doctors and law enforcement cracked down on overprescribing of highly addictive painkillers, some patients switched to street drugs like heroin. But "the pills to heroin story can't explain everything," medical epidemiologist Jay Unick of the University of Maryland told BuzzFeed News.

Age can. In a study reported at an April drug abuse conference, Unick showed that heroin addiction is increasing fastest among people in their twenties, whereas the roughly 15,000 people who died from painkiller overdoses in 2015 tended to be in their fifties and early sixties.

That divide has created what researchers call “two epidemics,” making it even harder to find a solution.