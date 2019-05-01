Last month, we asked BuzzFeed Book Club members to share their favorite whimsical books, in honor of our April selection, Bowlaway by Elizabeth McCracken. Here are the books that got the most love:

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern 1.by Erin Morgenstern Anchor

"It's about a magical circus in the 1800s that mysteriously pops up in towns at night. The circus is actually a stage for two rival magicians' proteges to battle each other. The way Morgenstern writes is so magical. She really describes the mystery and beauty of the circus in a way that I've never read before. It's like you're really there in the midst of the magic, like a movie but even better because it's inside your head. I was in a daze for weeks afterward, just searching for something similarly written. I have no words to describe how amazing it is and how much I loved it. I just really recommend it to anyone who hasn't read it yet." —Rebecca Keller



The Doll People series by Ann M. Martin and Laura Godwin 2.series by Ann M. Martin and Laura Godwin Scholastic

"The Doll People series by Ann M. Martin was incredibly whimsical to me when I was younger. There's nothing more playful than dolls and their secret lives!" —Natasha Alvarez



All the Birds in the Sky by Charlie Jane Anders 3.by Charlie Jane Anders Tor Books

"It's a crazy story [about an ancient witch coven warring with a San Francisco tech startup to save the world]. I love it because of how fun it is, the slow love story, and the excellent writing." —Susana Gonzalez

The Dreamers by Karen Thompson Walker 4.by Karen Thompson Walker Random House

"I love it because it reads like a whimsical dream and it’s about everyone falling asleep. The plot sounds like it could happen tomorrow, or it's something that had really happened — just ever so slightly off from the actual world we live in. I love how the characters develop in the novel as well." —Courtney Rogin



The Magnolia League series by Katie Crouch 5.series by Katie Crouch Poppy

"Some might not see these books as whimsical, but I did. It takes place in the south and discusses the mysterious things that happen with some Southern belles — including the fact that they do not age. Definitely give these a read!!" —Natasha Simmons



I Capture the Castle by Dodie Smith 6.by Dodie Smith Wednesday Books

"For me whimsy isn't just in subject matter but also the form the author takes to tell the story, how we meet the narrator, and how they interact with other characters. For instance, I love a diary or journal, which is the form of one of my all-time favorite books: I Capture the Castle by Dodie Smith. The protagonist and narrator, Cassandra Mortmain, is 17 when we first meet her, having been given a diary to write her thoughts in. She looks to her family, home life, and English village for inspiration and subject matter. As she introduces us to her life, we also learn who she is and what she yearns for — even as she struggles to identify it. She grows up, sometimes painfully, throughout the book, and learns perspective and maturity even as we cringe at her misadventures, just as she does in remembering. "Every time I read the book, I relate to her differently. The first time, I was close in age and similarly frustrated with my life. Later, as I worked out my choices and made some mistakes, I wished I could spare Cassandra some of her heartache but in the end she has to make her own choice. The characters are flawed and complex and Real in a way I love and miss in many other novels. This is a book I would recommend to anyone at any age." —Michelle LaCrosse

Spectacle: Book One by Megan Rose Gedris 7.by Megan Rose Gedris Oni Press

"It's about a fortune teller with a circus whose sister — the circus's knife thrower — is murdered and comes back as a ghost who is attached to the fortune teller. There's magic and sisterly humor and everything is a little creepy, but super fun." —Liz Abram-Oldham



Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan 8.by Robin Sloan Picador

"I loved the little bit of mystery in this story [about a man who discovers the bookstore he works at is hiding secrets in its old volumes], and how the characters had to go on a quest." —Elizabeth Dang



Damsel by Elana K. Arnold 9.by Elana K. Arnold Balzer + Bray

"A great whimsical book is Damsel! It’s about an oppressed woman who in the end finds herself, and triumphs. There are dragons and all those good things!!" —Alexandria Merrell



The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson 10.by Jonas Jonasson Hachette

"I loved The 100-Year-Old man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared. I adore [the main character] Allan Karlsson, who ditches his own 100th birthday party to find a more unique adventure — one he himself had no idea he was in for." —S Peters

Season of Storms by Susanna Kearsley 11.by Susanna Kearsley Sourcebooks Landmark

"Season of Storms by Susanna Kearsley is one of my favorite books — and I love everything she writes. A young British actress, Celia, is hired to perform her first leading role in a play, written by a long deceased playwright, at a beautiful, old Italian villa. I was instantly transported to both the Italy of the present and past, indulging in Celia's potential relationship with her handsome, mysterious employer, while also unraveling the mystery behind the man that wrote the play, and the woman he that loved years and years ago. Kearsley's books are almost Shakespearean to me — seamlessly weaving together comedy and tragedy, past and present, and historical facts with her brilliant imagination. There's also a ghost desperate for her truth to be told, just to keep us all on our toes." —Holly Curran



84, Charing Cross Road by Helene Hanff 12.by Helene Hanff Penguin Books

"I love the book 84, Charing Cross Road by Helene Hanff. The relationship the two main characters develop through letters is so lovely. They have this shared passion for 'weird' books that they both understand and connect with. I remember reading it in high school and wanting to find my literary soulmate. This book definitely had me daydreaming a lot!" —Katelyn Gray



The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time by Mark Haddon 13.by Mark Haddon Vintage

"I love it because it’s told from the perspective of a child trying to solve a self-imagined mystery, and the author takes you on an adventure based on the boy's curiosity. It’s very imaginative." —Amy



The Uncanny Valley: Tales From a Lost Town by Gregory Miller 14.by Gregory Miller CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

"The most whimsical book I’ve read recently — and that I can think of — is absolutely The Uncanny Valley: Tales from a Lost Town by Gregory Miller. The short book transports you to a completely kooky (sometimes even creepy) town that may or may not actually exist, and for the few short hours you’re reading it you absolutely forget about everything else. I mean c’mon — who doesn’t love a good ghost dog story?" —Briggitte Suastegui



The Eyre Affair by Jasper Fforde 15.by Jasper Fforde Penguin Books

"I love books about other books, and this one is full of literary puns, allusions, etc. regarding Jane Eyre. A literary detective is such fun and original!!" —Candace Primack

The Giant's House by Elizabeth McCracken 16.by Elizabeth McCracken Dial Press Trade Paperback

"One of my favorite whimsical books is actually another Elizabeth McCracken novel: The Giant's House. It's about the romance between a shy small town librarian and the town's ever-growing giant. It's sweet and smart, and so well written" —Lauren Sweany



Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman 17.by Gail Honeyman Penguin Books

"I love Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine because the story is HILARIOUS, but it also emphasizes the idea of self care and showing your authentic self." —Hayley Starshak



Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaimon 18.by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaimon William Morrow

"I’m about to reread Good Omens to get ready for the Amazon Prime show that’s coming out soon. Who doesn’t love a book about the end of the world? It’s actually funny, I promise." —Susan Bowie



The Phantom Tollbooth by Norton Juster 19.by Norton Juster Random House

"For me, The Phantom Tollbooth is my favorite whimsical book. I know that it is meant for children, but it is one of those books that transcends age and is both entertaining and relevant to all. For the young, it is a lesson on life. For adults, it is a reminder of all that is most important. Through whimsy, the most serious lessons are learned." —Annmarie Puleio Responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

