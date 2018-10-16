Welcome To The BuzzFeed Book Club!

Hello! Are you a person who loves to read but is often overwhelmed by the task of choosing a new book? Do you have a million open tabs of book recommendation lists? Do you wish you could hire someone to pick your books out for you — is a book concierge even a thing? Do you straight-up love books and want a place to chat about them with fellow discerning, thoughtful, and enthusiastic readers?

Guess what: The BuzzFeed Book Club is probably for you.

Each month, BuzzFeed Books will select one brand-new book for members to read together.

We’ll announce the selection before it comes out so you’ll have plenty of time to preorder or reserve it at your local library. We’ll chat about these books in the BuzzFeed Book Club Facebook group — where we’ll ask discussion questions, share our opinions, gush and rant about our favorite and least favorite characters, make plot predictions, host Q&As with the authors, and generally drop in random thoughts as we read together. You’ll get two newsletters a month, full of exclusive content from the authors, highlights from the Facebook group, blurbs from future selections, giveaways, and more.

And each month you’ll have an opportunity to weigh in so we can tailor the book club to what you want: What kind of books do you like to read? Did you love this one or hate it? What kind of book-related features do you want to see from us? It’ll be a blast — and it’s free!

We’re so excited to announce that our inaugural book is Family Trust by Kathy Wang. When Stanley Huang — “father, husband, ex-husband, man of unpredictable tastes and temper, aficionado of all-inclusive vacations and bargain luxury goods” — discovers he’s dying of pancreatic cancer, he all but forces his family to reunite. They’re less than enthused to spend so much time together, but it’s what they have to do if they want to get the money Stanley insists he’s amassed.

“A globe-trotting, whirlwind, tragi-comic family saga that wrings tears from absurdity and laughter from loss. A joy to read from start to finish.” —Andrew Sean Greer, author of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize winner Less “Family Trust reads like a brilliant mashup of The Nest and Crazy Rich Asians (with a soupçon of Arrested Development for good measure). It’s dark and funny and entertaining and thoughtful all at once. The best kind of family drama. I loved every page.” —Cristina Alger, author of The Banker’s Wife

Behind the book, from Kathy: “I started writing Family Trust on January 1, 2017. At the time I was at home, on hiatus from my tech career. I’d worked for many years, most recently as a product manager, in Silicon Valley and gone to Harvard for my MBA; now, with my first child just over a year old, I was also pregnant with my second, and my days, which used to be spent at the office, were now centered around meal preparation and library story hour and toddler playgrounds. “During my pockets of time, I began to obsess. Thinking about how myself and many of my classmates, now several years out of Harvard, were beginning to react to the often-disappointing reality of our lives. The very real double standard between what was expected of men and women when it came to balancing parenthood and a career, even in what was supposed to be one of the most forward-thinking, progressive industries and locales on earth. The unique pressures and standards of being a so-called model minority, and what was ‘allowed’ in terms of behavior from Asian Americans and what was not. How parents could be a crucial source of strength and support in adult life and how they could also drive you mad. The difficulty in speaking to your parents about the two Ms – money and mortality. And that just because you want to leave behind a legacy doesn’t mean you can afford to. “Eventually, I decided to try to write a book, with the goal of finishing before my due date in July. And from that — and a lot of struggle, and many prayed-for successful toddler nap times — came Family Trust: a novel about a multi-generational Chinese-American family in Silicon Valley. Patriarch Stanley is dying and wants to ensure that the ‘small fortune’ he’s always claimed is going to the right people. Son Fred is unhappy that all he’s gotten for his Harvard MBA is a job that won’t let him fly business class. Daughter Kate is managing a capricious boss, two small children, and a husband whose startup is sure to start up any day now. Ex-wife Linda is tired of her ex-husband’s grandiose ways, annoyed that her children seem to be unable to have the much-needed tough conversations with their father, and has thus turned to high-end online dating as a distraction. There are many questions: Is Stanley’s fortune more ‘small’ than ‘fortune’? Will Fred ever make enough money to buy a Tesla? What has Kate’s husband been doing in their attic for all these years? Will Linda find love online? Through it all is woven a larger conversation — about career ambition, cultural expectations, and our relationships with those who know us at both our best and our worst. “I finished my manuscript days before I gave birth, so in many ways it’s like another baby of mine. I have nurtured it, obsessed over it, ruthlessly poked and prodded at it, and now it’s out in the world, and I can’t wait to hear what you think." Check out an excerpt here.

