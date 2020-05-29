From Audre Lorde's groundbreaking essays to Ibram X. Kendi's guide to being antiracist, these books are a great resource for understanding why people are protesting right now.

One World; Bold Type Books; Bloomsbury; Random House; Yale University Press; The New Press; Penguin; Beacon Press

Scribner; Princeton University Press; SUNY Press; Vintage; Rowman & Littlefield Publishers; Sourcebooks; Seal Press

Temple University Press; Crossing Press; Oxford University Press; W. W. Norton; Routledge; Graywolf; New Press; Indiana University Press

Yale University Press; St. Martin's Press; One World; Abingdon Press