12 Comics About Dealing With Anxiety In The Workplace
Dance like nobody is watching. Email like it will one day be read in a deposition. (Excerpts from No Hard Feelings by Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy.)
In No Hard Feelings: The Secret Power of Embracing Emotions at Work, authors and illustrators Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy offer advice on navigating the professional world without shutting out your emotions. Below are some of our favorite illustrations — about the anxieties that come with being on the job.
1. When there's no such thing as a "simple" decision.
2. When you can't stop reading between the lines.
3. When the facts get lost.
4. When life is scarier than fiction.
5. When the next thing always seems better.
6. When you just need a good scream.
7. When the pain is real.
8. When you discover a whole new fear.
9. When you start somewhere new.
10. Group tasks when you're an introvert.
11. What you wish you could explain to the world.
12. And the prescription that will set you free.
No Hard Feelings: The Secret Power of Embracing Emotions at Work by Liz Fosslien and Mollie West Duffy is available Feb. 5.
Arianna Rebolini is the books editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
