15 Audiobooks That Are So Sexy They'll Make You Lose Track Of Time And Reality

The Right Swipe by Alisha Rai by Alisha Rai HarperCollins

Length: 10 hours, 13 minutes

What it's about: Rhiannon Hunter created a super successful dating app, but personally she's more interested in her career than in romance. When she matches with former football star Samson Lima, she loses sight of the dating rules she's created to protect herself — and then he ghosts her. Months later he re-enters her life, and he swears she can trust him this time. Bookseller recommendation: "Alisha Rai breaks down patriarchal walls and presents an empowering and realistic romance. Rai incorporates humor and sexy banter while maintaining characters independence. It was so refreshing to listen to a book where there is a successful woman in tech whose thoughts are realistic and where the man is in touch with his emotions. Thank you Alisha for preaching consent and the power of healthy relationships in this digital age!" —Emma, Content Bookstore



Who Do You Love by Jennifer Weiner Simon & Schuster

Length: 13 hours What it's about: Rachel Blum and Andy Landis have a chance encounter at the hospital as children — Rachel, born with a congenital heart defect, is a regular, but Andy is there with a broken arm. It's a short meeting and they expect to never see each other again — but then, over the course of the next thirty years, they unexpectedly cross paths again and again.

Length: 8 hours, 40 minutes What it's about: Rosie and Dom Vega were the perfect couple: high school sweethearts and best friends. But that was ten years ago. Now, Rosie and Dom's marriage is on the rocks. Determined to fight for their love, Rosie insists that she and Dom go through marriage boot camp and, to her surprise, he agrees. With one assignment after another, their relationship gets stronger and things are better than ever — at least until Rosie discovers that Dom has a secret that could ruin everything.

The Austen Playbook by Lucy Parker (London Celebrities #4) by Lucy Parker ( Harlequin

Length: 10 hours, 20 minutes What it's about: British actress Freddy Carlton is preparing for her role in a live Austen-inspired televised play. It's filming at the giant estate of Griff, one of London's harshest critics, which is especially awkward since he's been especially critical of Freddy's recent performances. The two couldn't be more different — but they can't deny their attraction.

Get A Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert by Talia Hibbert HarperCollins

Length: 10 hours, 17 minutes What it's about: After a near-death experience, introverted, chronically ill, computer geek Chloe Brown has decided to get a life. She makes a list and slowly begins checking things off. But after moving out of her family home and into a place of her own, she still needs to have a drunken night out, ride a motorcycle, go camping, travel the world, have meaningless (enjoyable) sex, and do something bad. And she's decided to enlist the help of her new handyman, Red, for...at least some of the above. Bookseller recommendation: “I am so here for this book! Chloe Brown is now one of my favorite heroines in a romance. It was incredibly refreshing to have a main character with a chronic illness. I have a chronic illness that is invisible as well and felt truly represented by this book. The love story and love interest Red was super swoon-worthy. These are complex characters and I loved Chloe's sisters - I can't wait for the next book in the series! Also - the audiobook for this is AMAZING! Adjoa Andoh is officially one of my favorite narrators now.” —Christine, BookBar

Romancing the Duke by Tessa Dare (Castles Ever After #1) by Tessa Dare (#1) HarperCollins

Length: 9 hours

What it's about: Isolde Ophelia Goodnight is a lifelong romantic, the child of a famous author who was raised on fairy tales. But now she's 26 and she's still never been kissed. She's starting to doubt she'll have the happy ending she always dreamed of — until she meets the duke Ransome Vane.

Rough, Raw and Ready by Lorelei James (Rough Riders #5) by Lorelei James (#5) Insatiable Press

Length: 10 hours, 31 minutes What it's about: Chassie and her rodeo cowboy husband Trevor have been happily married for a year — until Trevor's former roping partner and lover Edgard shows up. When Trevor and Edgard ended things, Edgard left to sort out his life in Brazil. Now he's back to get some closure, but Trevor can't deny he still has feelings for him — despite his real love for his wife, too. When Chassie finds out about their past she goes from shocked about the secret to scared that Trevor might leave her to intrigued about the relationship the three of them might share. And as they all get closer, things really heat up.

The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams by Lyssa Kay Adams Penguin Random House

Length: 9 hours, 9 minutes What it's about: Baseball player Gavin Scott's marriage is on the rocks. His wife and mother of his two daughters has kicked him out and asked for a divorce. But Gavin is desperate to make things work. He's willing to do anything, and a group of Nashville's "most alpha" men have promised to help him. He has no idea that their secret society is actually a book club and that "helping him" means making him read romance novels and using their lessons to fix his marriage. Bookseller recommendation: “I absolutely love the concept of this novel. The writing was fun and light, yet maintained depth and value. I could relate to Thea as a wife and mother and still rooted for Gavin.” —Miranda Atkins, A Little Bookish

The Idea of You by Robinne Lee by Robinne Lee Tantor Media

Length: 11 hours, 55 minutes What it's about: Art gallery owner Solène Marchand takes her 12-year-old daughter to an August Moon concert — the biggest band in the world. During a fan meet-and-greet, she meets Hayes Campbell, a 20-year-old member of the band who instantly becomes smitten with the 39-year-old divorcée. What begins as the occasional tryst soon develops into something more, that neither of them expect, nor know how to handle.

A Touch of Darkness by Scarlett St. Clair (Hades & Persephone #1) by Scarlett St. Clair (#1) Tantor Media

Length: 11 hours, 6 minutes What it's about: Persephone is supposed to be the goddess of spring, but plants have died from her touch for her whole life. She decides to live as a mortal, taking a job as a journalist and hoping for a quiet life — until a bet against Hades sends her to the underworld with the impossible task of creating life. What she doesn't expect are her growing, forbidden feelings for the god of the dead.

Gabriel’s Inferno by Sylvain Reynard by Sylvain Reynard Penguin Random House

Length: 20 hours, 24 minutes

What it's about: Gabriel Emerson is leading a double life — by day, college professor and Dante scholar; by night, an uninhibited and insatiable pleasure-seeker. He's used to getting whatever he wants, but when Julia Mitchell enrolls as his graduate student, his desire threatens his career.

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston by Casey McQuiston Macmillan

Length: 12 hours, 15 minutes What it's about: Alex, the president's son, and Henry, the young prince of England, don't get along. But when their disdain leads to an altercation that makes the tabloids, they're forced to make nice — or, at least pretend to. But their fake friendship takes an unexpected turn when they develop real romantic feelings for each other. Bookseller recommendation: “Fresh, irreverent, and funny, Red, White & Royal Blue is a delight and a treasure. With subtle jabs, Casey McQuiston pokes fun at both the public face of the British monarchy as well as the back-door politicking that dominates the U.S. political scene. This is a story about happiness — and, more importantly, honesty — for those who live their lives in the public eye.” —Todd Ketcham, The Book Cellar

Breathless trilogy #1) Rush by Maya Banks (trilogy #1) Brilliance Audio

Length: 11 hours, 9 minutes What it's about: Gabe Hamilton knows he shouldn't be attracted to Mia Crestwell, his best friend's little sister, but when she shows up at his hotel's grand opening there's no denying she's all grown up. She's had a crush on him since she was a teenager — and now there's no reason for them to hold back.

Forever and a Day by Jill Shalvis by Jill Shalvis Hachette

Length: 10 hours, 6 minutes What it's about: When Grace moves to Lucky Harbor, she's ready to leave her past behind and rebuild her life — beginning with her new job as a dogwalker for ER doctor and single dad Josh Scott. But when Josh's nanny fails to show up and he asks Grace to fill in, their relationship changes, and playing house gets serious.

Finding Joy by Adriana Herrera by Adriana Herrera Adriana Herrera

This one's not out until September, but it's worth the pre-order. Twenty-six-year-old Desta Joy Walker has returned to Addis Ababa on a 12-week work trip, but he's not happy about it — his former home will always remind him of his father's death, and he's avoided it ever since he left years ago. But then he meets Elias Fikru, who's grappling with the decision to leave Ethiopia for a doctoral program in the US. As the two get closer, they rediscover their love of the country, and parts of themselves they've long kept hidden.

