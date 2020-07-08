16 Romance Novels That Are Explicitly, Scorchingly, Don't-Read-In-Public Sexy

The Master by Kresley Cole



What it's about: Maksimilian Sevastyan is a rich Russian politician and mob boss who's in Miami to check out some real estate. Catarina Marín is a woman in danger, and she needs some money to get out of town — fast. When her friend, an escort, offers her a one-time appointment, Cat takes the opportunity to make a couple thousand in one night. Who's the client? Maksimilian, of course.

5-star review: "FANGIRLING!! I absolutely loved these two. They had passion and fire. They fought and f*cked with such intensity that I couldn't get enough. As soon as I finished this book, I dialed it back to page one and started it all over again!" —Sammy Loves Books

The Kingmaker by Kennedy Ryan



What it's about: Maxim Cade is the son of an oil magnate and heir to an empire he neither wants nor agrees with. Lennix Hunter is a member of the Apache Nation dedicated to keeping that empire from invading sacred land. When the two meet at a pipeline protest, the chance encounter changes their lives — though they don't realize it until years later.

5-star review: "I fell in love with Maxim Cade and Lennix Hunter at first sight and knew that they were both powerful forces to be reckoned with. I loved their passion for one another and how their connection felt like a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love that came right off the pages. The Kingmaker made me swoon and melt, but also made me hold my breath when all seemed lost. I loved every word of this story and truly can't wait until The Rebel King." —Bookgasms Book Blog

January by Audrey Carlan

What it's about: Mia Saunders' father is drowning in gambling debt, and the loan shark is her ruthless ex-boyfriend. After he's brutally attacked, Mia knows she has to pay it down over the course of a year — so she takes a job as a high-priced escort. January is the first in a series of 12 novellas, each one focused on a new month, client, and location.

5-star review: "This is hands down my favorite of Audrey's series so far. I loved the concept. I loved the depth. I loved the characters and the emotion that simmered between the two of them. Truly, I tore through this story and would have finished it a whole lot more quickly if reality would have left me alone long enough to do so. When it was over I didn't even pause a beat before I shifted to February!" —Rhenna Morgan

Dirty Filthy Rich Men by Laurelin Paige

What it's about: Donovan, Weston, and Sabrina meet at Harvard — Weston and Sabrina are first-year students, Donovan is a TA — and Sabrina has a romantic history with both. Ten years later, Donovan and Weston are best friends and business partners — and Sabrina's their new employee. Tension ensues.

5-star review: "Dirty Filthy Rich Men is a masterfully written tale of lust, secrets, lies, jealousy, betrayal, and possession amplified by elements of forbidden romance and unfinished business. All-consuming plot! Kindle-melting sex! Supreme cast! Epic upon epic!" —SueBee

Priest by Sierra Simone

What it's about: Tyler Anselm Bell is a 29-year-old priest who's never had a problem following rules — until heir and ex-stripper Poppy Danforth steps into his confessional.

5-star review: "Many times, I was like, 'Oh, she won't go there.' And then she damn well did! Oh, my goodness. It's one of those books where you're worried about reading it in public, because your secret shame will show. The writing was great, the sex was phenomenal, and this was taboo done right. If you're looking for a hot read, go for it." —Penelope Douglas

Guarding Temptation by Talia Hibbert

What it's about: Nina Chapman is a political campaigner with radical ideas and a big, secret crush on her older brother's best friend, James Foster. James is interested too, but he's convinced Nina's too young and unable to commit. Then Nina finds herself at the center of a scandal — and she ends up riding out the storm in the safety of James' home.

5-star review: "This book is so incredibly sexy. It’s also smart and a little angry, and I loved it because I feel some of that same anger. There’s some political commentary that will be familiar to many readers, including some frustration over the 'faux woke' and white society’s stringent expectations regarding black women. It's a thing of beauty. It’s trope catnip, it’s competence porn, it’s fantastically sensual, JAMES IS AN ABSOLUTE DREAM, and I loved it." —Jessica

One With You by Sylvia Day



What it's about: One With You is the much-anticipated finale to the Crossfire series — and getting married is just another beginning in the very hot, often heartbreaking Gideon Cross–Eva Tramell love story.



5-star review: "From the very start of this series, I've been completely captivated by this beautiful, erotic, and heartfelt love story. There's a special intensity that Gideon and Eva's relationship always had that really resonated with me deeply. Back when I read Bared to You when it was first released, I remember it was the first book in my life that I read, finished, and immediately flipped back to page one to read again. Since then, I've been addicted to this story and loved each one of the books." —Aestas Book Blog

Black Obsidian by Victoria Quinn

What it's about: The first time Rome meets Cal, she mistakes him for someone else and slaps him across the face in the middle of a crowded bar. But he's not upset; he's into it — which is surprising since he's a dom. The two start dating, but they're both keeping secrets.

5-star review: "I got lost in this story, and I was grateful that it was so long because I never wanted it to end. I instantly fell in love with the characters, and I could picture exactly what was going on in my mind, like a movie, because the story is written so well. The ending left me aching to know what happens next, and I almost started to cry at the thought of having to wait a while for the next book." —Dija P.