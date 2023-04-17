Midge and Allan are relatively lesser-known dolls, but that’s not the only reason their additions to the film stand out. The characters also come with controversy; more specifically, a plastic baby may or may not be why Midge and Allan didn’t reach Barbie and Ken status.

The minutiae mostly have to do with Midge. She was first introduced as a doll in 1963 so Barbie could have a friend — just like Allan would be for Ken a year later. “Midge wasn’t the dream girl. Barbie was the dream girl. Midge was the ugly side chick who might have made a mistake,” M.G. Lord, author of Forever Barbie: The Unauthorized Biography of a Real Doll, told BuzzFeed News. “Achilles and Patroclus, Lucy and Ethel, Barbie and Midge.”

Lord said Midge was a redhead with freckles and had “weird bulging eyes that look straight ahead.” This was in opposition to Barbie at the time, whose eyes looked down to the side “seductively.” To further distinguish Midge from her fabulous best friend, Mattel designed her with less makeup and a generally less fashionable style, according to antique and collectibles appraiser Lori Verderame .

However, Midge’s initial life as a doll was short-lived. Verderame said Mattel discontinued her in 1967 and replaced her with a doll named PJ who better resembled Barbie, with thick, long blonde pigtails. Midge returned in the late ’80s as part of the California Dream Barbie set but, according to Lord, was only available temporarily.