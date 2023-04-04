The “Barbie” Trailer Dropped And It’s Your Childhood Come To Life

The film, which is set to be released on July 21, is directed by three-time Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig, who cowrote the movie with Noah Baumbach. Just their involvements alone are proof the film should (hopefully) be good and come with more than a dash of social commentary.

Thankfully, they aren’t alone. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling lead a star-studded cast as figurine power couple Barbie and Ken, and they have an irresistible goofy chemistry in the trailer. Thank god for it! We’ve been in a dry spell for romantic leads with real chemistry.

The trailer proves that Barbie will be the film of the summer that those Venice Beach paparazzi set photos of Robbie and Gosling roller skating all but promised. Still, the film’s plot is a bit of a mystery. According to Vogue , the movie will center on a doll, presumably Robbie’s character, who's banished from the saturated colorful society due to her so-called imperfections and must embark on an adventure in the horrific real world.

The trailer teases just this, ending with Barbie leaving Barbieland with Ken and his rollerblades in tow.