Lizzo Admitted In Her Grammys Speech She Skipped School To See Beyoncé Perform

Lizzo chose Beyoncé over literature class.

During an incredibly moving speech after winning Record of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards , Lizzo thanked a long list of iconic artists, including Beyoncé. This prompted her to share a story about skipping class years ago to see the singer perform.

“I skipped school to see you perform. You changed my life,” Lizzo said.

Lizzo took home Record of the Year Sunday night for her pop anthem “About Damn Time,” which appeared on her 2022 album, Special. Before stepping up onstage, Lizzo hugged Adele who congratulated the singer on her accomplishment.

Lizzo started her speech by paying tribute to Prince for inspiring her to make music that makes people feel good. Lizzo began her career in Minnesota working with Prince.