Here Are The 2023 Grammy Awards Winners

The Grammys are back. On Feb. 5, some of music's biggest names like Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift attended the 2023 Grammys, where they all went home winners.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, this year's Grammys featured star after star, including Viola Davis reaching EGOT status and Bad Bunny opening the show with an iconic performance that got Swift on her feet.

Check out more winners from the 65th annual show as they're announced.

Album of the Year

WINNER: Harry's House — Harry Styles

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Record of the Year