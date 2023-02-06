Here Are The 2023 Grammy Awards Winners

Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Viola Davis were early winners.

By
Anthony Robledo
by Anthony Robledo

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Jc Olivera / WireImage

Bad Bunny performs onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles.

The Grammys are back. On Feb. 5, some of music's biggest names like Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift attended the 2023 Grammys, where they all went home winners.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, this year's Grammys featured star after star, including Viola Davis reaching EGOT status and Bad Bunny opening the show with an iconic performance that got Swift on her feet.

Check out more winners from the 65th annual show as they're announced.

Album of the Year

WINNER: Harry's House — Harry Styles

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Record of the Year

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lizzo accepts Record of the Year at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023.

WINNER: "About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Song of the Year

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Bonnie Raitt wins the award for Song of the Year at the 65th Grammys Awards on Feb. 5, 2023.

WINNER: "Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt

"ABCDEFU" — Gayle

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" — Taylor Swift

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"God Did" — DJ Khaled

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Samara Joy accepts Best New Artist during the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023.

Best New Artist

WINNER: Samara Joy

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Adele accepts Best Pop Solo Performance at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023.

WINNER: "Easy on Me" — Adele

"Moscow Mule" — Bad Bunny

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time" — Lizzo

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Beyoncé accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at the 65th Grammy Awards.

WINNER: Renaissance — Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — Odesza

Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Rap Album

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers during the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023.

WINNER: Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

God Did — DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You — Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

It's Almost Dry — Pusha T

Best Música Urbana Album

Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

Bad Bunny at the 65th Grammy Awards held on Feb. 5, 2023.

WINNER: Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kim Petras and Sam Smith accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023.

WINNER: "Unholy" — Sam Smith and Kim Petras

"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA

"Bam Bam" — Camilla Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" — Coldplay and BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)" — Post Malone and Doja Cat

Best Country Album

WINNER: A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson 

Growin' Up — Luke Combs

Palomino — Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest — Maren Morris 

Best R&B Song

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nile Rodgers and Terius Youngdell Nash, aka "The-Dream," accept the Best R&B Song award for "Cuff It" during the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023

WINNER: "Cuff It" — Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige

"Hrs and Hrs" — Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

"Please Don’t Walk Away" — PJ Morton

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Harry Styles accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for Harry's House during the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023.

WINNER: Harry's House — Harry Styles

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music of the Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Best Music Video

WINNER: "All Too Well (The Short Film)" — Taylor Swift

"Easy on Me" — Adele

"Yet to Come" — BTS

"Woman" — Doja Cat

"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar

"As It Was" — Harry Styles

Best Rock Performance

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Brandi Carlile performs onstage during the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023.

WINNER: "Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile

"So Happy It Hurts" — Bryan Adams

"Old Man" — Beck

"Wild Child" — The Black Keys

"Crawl!" — Idles

"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

"Holiday" — Turnstile

Best R&B Performance

Lester Cohen / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Muni Long attends the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, 2023.

WINNER: "Hrs and Hrs" — Muni Long

"Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé

"Over" — Lucky Dave

"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan

"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson Paak

Topics in this article