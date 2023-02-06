Here Are The 2023 Grammy Awards Winners

The Grammys are back. On Feb. 5, some of music's biggest names like Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift attended the 2023 Grammys, where they all went home winners.
Hosted by Trevor Noah, this year's Grammys featured star after star, including Viola Davis reaching EGOT status and Bad Bunny opening the show with an iconic performance that got Swift on her feet.
Check out more winners from the 65th annual show as they're announced.
Album of the Year
WINNER: Harry's House — Harry Styles
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
Renaissance — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Record of the Year
WINNER: "About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige
"You and Me on the Rock" — Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
"Woman" — Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
Song of the Year
WINNER: "Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt
"ABCDEFU" — Gayle
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" — Taylor Swift
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"Break My Soul" — Beyoncé
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"God Did" — DJ Khaled
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist
Best New Artist
WINNER: Samara Joy
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi and JD Beck
Muni Long
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER: "Easy on Me" — Adele
"Moscow Mule" — Bad Bunny
"Woman" — Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" — Steve Lacy
"About Damn Time" — Lizzo
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
WINNER: Renaissance — Beyoncé
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — Odesza
Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Rap Album
WINNER: Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
God Did — DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You — Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
It's Almost Dry — Pusha T
Best Música Urbana Album
WINNER: Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
Trap Cake, Vol. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
Legendaddy — Daddy Yankee
La 167 — Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: "Unholy" — Sam Smith and Kim Petras
"Don't Shut Me Down" — ABBA
"Bam Bam" — Camilla Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
"My Universe" — Coldplay and BTS
"I Like You (A Happier Song)" — Post Malone and Doja Cat
Best Country Album
WINNER: A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson
Growin' Up — Luke Combs
Palomino — Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest — Maren Morris
Best R&B Song
WINNER: "Cuff It" — Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige
"Hrs and Hrs" — Muni Long
"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan
"Please Don’t Walk Away" — PJ Morton
Best Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: Harry's House — Harry Styles
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Best Music Video
WINNER: "All Too Well (The Short Film)" — Taylor Swift
"Easy on Me" — Adele
"Yet to Come" — BTS
"Woman" — Doja Cat
"The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
"As It Was" — Harry Styles
Best Rock Performance
WINNER: "Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile
"So Happy It Hurts" — Bryan Adams
"Old Man" — Beck
"Wild Child" — The Black Keys
"Crawl!" — Idles
"Patient Number 9" — Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
"Holiday" — Turnstile
Best R&B Performance
WINNER: "Hrs and Hrs" — Muni Long
"Virgo's Groove" — Beyoncé
"Over" — Lucky Dave
"Hurt Me So Good" — Jazmine Sullivan
"Here With Me" — Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson Paak