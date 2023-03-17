The White House Press Secretary Just Sorry-To-This-Man'd One Direction

Having Niall Horan perform at the White House is an amazing opportunity, but press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wouldn't know.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Jean-Pierre announced the One Direction alum will perform at the White House on Friday during a St. Patrick's Day ceremony. Horan was born and raised in Ireland, while President Joe Biden is partially of Irish heritage .

However, Jean-Pierre doesn’t seem to know too much about Horan or his famous band. In the press briefing, she mispronounced Horan’s last name and revealed she has no idea what One Direction is.

“Niall is a multiplatform singer-songwriter who toured the globe including with One Direction,” she said. “I’m going to keep my comments to myself on One Direction. I don’t know who they are sorry. Many of you, I’m sure, do.”