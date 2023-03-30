Jeremy Renner Said He Has No Regrets About Risking His Life To Save His Nephew In The Snowplow Accident That Nearly Killed Him

Jeremy Renner is making his first television appearance since the snowplow accident on New Year’s Day that nearly killed him near his Nevada home.

In a Wednesday trailer for “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph,” the Hawkeye actor opened up about being crushed by a 7-ton snowcat he was operating. He said he remembers every detail of the terrifying experience and has no regrets for putting himself in danger to save his nephew from being run over.

“I was awake through every moment,” Renner told ABC’s Diane Sawyer. “I’d do it again because it was going right at my nephew.”

Sawyer listed Renner’s injuries, which included eight ribs broken in 14 places, his liver being pierced from a rib bone, a collapsed lung, and a broken jaw and eye socket. After his injuries, Renner said he would wonder what he would look like once he healed.

“I’m thinking like, What’s my body look like? Am I just going to be like a spine and a brain like a science experiment?” Renner said.