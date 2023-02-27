Jean Smart Couldn't Attend The SAG Awards For Her Win After A Heart Procedure But Her “Hacks” Castmates Say She's Doing Fantastic

Jean Smart is doing fantastic following a recent heart procedure, according to some of her Hacks costars, including Hannah Einbinder.

Smart was unable to attend the SAG Awards on Sunday due to her health, despite winning another award at the ceremony.

“She’s recovering. We just visited her,” Einbinder told Variety on the red carpet ahead of Sunday’s ceremony. Einbinder said production is set to resume soon, but producers have not given the cast a set date yet.

Production for the third season of the comedy series has been paused due to Smart’s treatment, according to the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday.

Other Hacks actors including Rose Abdoo and Johnny Sibilly gave updates on Smart’s health on the red carpet ahead of the show.

“We just love her. We’re sending all of our love to her and she’s doing fantastic,” Abdoo told People magazine . Sibilly added, “We’re having a dirty martini for Jean tonight.”

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives for Smart for additional comment on her health.