Viola Davis Became The 18th Person To Achieve EGOT Status After Winning A Grammy For Her Audiobook

Viola Davis has achieved EGOT status after she won the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording on Sunday.

“It has just been such a journey," Davis said as she accepted the award. "I just EGOT!”

Davis recorded the audiobook for her memoir, Finding Me.

"I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything,” Davis said.

In the book, she examines the radical steps she took to reinvent herself and find her purpose. Davis has called it a “deep reflection, a promise, and a love letter of sorts” to herself that she hopes inspires readers and listeners.